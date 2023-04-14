FG Speaks On Bailing Peter Obi Out Of Detention In UK

The Federal Government of Nigeria has denied news making the rounds that it intervened in the detention ordeal of the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, in London last week.

New Telegraph had reported that the former Governor of Anambra State was briefly detained at Heathrow Airport in London over a mistaken identity during his trip to celebrate Easter in the UK.

Following the incident, a photo went viral on social media on Thursday purportedly showing the Executive Chairman of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, seated in an office with Peter Obi and a UK law enforcement officer to secure the LP presidential candidate’s release from detention.

Also, President Muhammadu Buhari’s aide, Bashir Ahmad, tweeted on Thursday, implying that the Federal Government intervened in Peter Obi’s ordeal to secure his release.

Ahmad tweeted, “I heard Aunty @Abike Dabiri has done it for the Compatriot that needed her intervention in the UK. God bless you and the services you have been rendering for our countrymen and women, especially this recent one, ma’am!”

Reacting to the purported photo, the spokesperson and head of the Media, Public Relations, and Protocol Unit of NiDCOM, Abdur-Rahman Balogun, has disowned the viral photo, describing it as a stunt.

Balogun said the NiDCOM boss, Dabiri-Erewa, was not in the UK and not in a position to secure the release of any Nigerian suspected to be under UK interrogation

“Our attention has been called to the above social. media stunt which has gone viral. Aunty Abike Dabiri-Erewa is NOT in the UK and NOT in a position to secure the release of any Nigerian suspected to be under UK interrogation.

“So, members of the public should disregard the information in its entirety,” the NiDCOM spokesman stated.