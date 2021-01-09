FG Special Works Programme: Lalong tasks participants on dedication, honesty

Plateau State Governor and Chairma, Northern Governors Forum, Barr. Simon Lalong has charged the 17,000 youths and women selected to participate in Federal Government Special Public Works Programme in the Rural Areas across the 17 Local Governments of the State to put in their best in the assignment and ensure that they work with dedication, diligence and honesty. Lalong made the charge during the official flag-off of the special Public works progamme held at the Township Primary school Jos on Friday.

The Governor, represented by his Commissioner for Environment, Hon. Usman Yakubu Idi urged the participants to see the engagement as a call to national service and an opportunity for them to put their skills and talents to work. “Without doubt, this is a great initiative that further demonstrates the determination of the APC-led Federal Government as well as the APC controlled states to tackle headlong the challenge of unemployment in the country.

He said President Buhari approved that the initiative be carried out as a way of creating massive jobs at the lowest tier of the economy by maintaining critical public and social infrastructure at the rural base of the economy. “I have been made to understand that the programme is designed to mitigate lack of job opportunities in the rural areas through a short-term engagement of one thousand unemployed persons per Local Government Area for a period of three months. “As a government, we have remained committed to creating job opportunities for our youths through training in various skills by the Plateau Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency (PLASMIDA), which has equipped thousands with various skills.

