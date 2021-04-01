News

FG spends N1.2bn ESP fund in Gombe, says Osinbajo

The Vice-President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, yesterday said that the Federal Government had spent about N1.2 billion of the Economic Sustainability Plan (ESP) to cushion the adverse effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on small businesses in Gombe State. Giving an updated implementation of the Survival Fund in Gombe State, Osinbajo said: “The Gombe State government has been actively engaged to ensure that its citizens benefit maximally from all tracks in the MSMEs related schemes. In all, MSMEs in Gombe State had been supported by the Federal Government with almost N1.2 billion under ESP schemes to cushion the effects of the pandemic on small businesses.

There is more to come as I have been informed by the chairperson and project coordinator that additional businesses and employees in Gombe State were currently undergoing verification with a view to being short-listed for payment.” Giving a breakdown of the implementation, Osinbajo said: “On the Payroll Support Scheme, for Gombe State alone, we have paid out almost N1 billion to over 9,085 employees from close to 2,000 MSMEs in the educational sector. We have disbursed over N200 million to nearly 10,000 artisans and transporters in the state. Up to 6,000 new business names had been registered free of charge with the CAC.”

