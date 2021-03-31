News

FG spends N1.2bn ESP fund in Gombe, says Osinbajo

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, has said that the Federal Government had already spent about N1.2 billion of the Economic Sustainability Plan (ESP) to cushion the adverse effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on small businesses in Gombe State.
Giving an update implementation of the Survival Fund in Gombe State, Osinbajo said: “Gombe State government has been actively engaged to ensure that its citizens benefit maximally from all tracks in the MSMEs related schemes.
“In all, MSMEs in Gombe State has been supported by the Federal Government with almost N1.2 billion under ESP schemes to cushion the effects of the pandemic on small businesses. There is more to come as I have been informed by the Chairperson and Project Coordinator that additional businesses and employees in Gombe State are currently undergoing verification with a view to being short-listed for payment.”
Giving a breakdown of the implementation, Osinbajo said: “On the Payroll Support Scheme, for Gombe State alone, we have paid out almost N1 billion to over 9,085 employees from close to 2,000 MSMEs in the educational sector.
“We have disbursed over N200 million to nearly 10,000 artisans and transporters in the state. Up to 6,000 new business names have been registered free of charge with the CAC.”
Commending the efforts of the Federal Government, Gombe State Governor, Alhaji Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya, said the state government’s commitment to invest in youth entrepreneurship was prompted by the desire to tap from the abundant talents available in the state.

