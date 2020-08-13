News

FG spends N1.3trn on power after privatisation of NEPA

A total of N1.3 trillion has been injected into the power sector as intervention funds since the privatisation of the power sector in 2014 to date.
This is even as the House of Representatives has insisted that all agencies that benefited from the N1.3 trillion intervention fund must account for every kobo.
Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Mr. Godwin Emefiele disclosed this Thursday when he appeared before the House of Representatives ad hoc committee on interventions in the power sector.
Represented by the CBN’s Deputy Governor (Operations), Mr. Folashodun Adebisi Shonubi, the CBN governor explained that all the interventions are in form of loans.
He disclosed that N213 billion was used as set up the intervention fund in 2015, under the Nigerian electricity stabilization facility after the privatisation in 2014.
Shonubi explained that: “After the privatisation, it was discovered that NEPA was owning a lot of concerns and they were asking for their money. And so, it was the issue of liquidity for NEPA that brought in the CBN and the stabilization fund was established to enable them meet up buying gas and other things.”
He said out of the initial N213 billion, only N189.1 billion was drawn down, with N60.8 billion refunded so far, leaving an outstanding of N120 billion.
He noted another N701 billion intervention as well as N600 billion requested by the Federal Executive Council (FEC) and guaranteed 100 percent by the Federal Ministry of Finance were also approved.
According to him, the N701bn was a Nigerian Bulk Electricity Trading plc,(NBET) facility, provided with a 10-year tenure and two-year moratorium.
Adebisi disclosed that out of the last N600 billion intervention, only N85.41 billion has so far been paid out.
But Chairman of the ad hoc committee, Hon. Alhassan Ado-Doguwa said the House was worried with the huge sums of money injected into the sector without commensurate power supply, threatening that they will have no problem “shaking the table” to get to the root of the matter.

