FG spends N18.397bn daily on petrol subsidy

The Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, on Thursday, said the Federal Government spent N18.397 daily as subsidy. She explained that FG spent N283 per litre of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) popularly called petrol. She spoke on the payments of subsidy petrol by the Federal Government while appearing before the House of Representatives Ad Hoc Committee to Investigate the Petroleum Products Subsidy Regime from 2013 to 2022, on Thursday.

Ahmed said: “For 2023, the projection is that the average daily truck out will be N64.96 million litres per day; that is about 65 million per day, using an average rate at the open market rate of N448.20k and then a regulator pump price of N165 per litre. This gives us an average under-recovery, that is the difference between N165 and N448 of N283.2.

 

“So, just multiply the amount of litre per day, the open market exchange rate of naira to the dollar and then, the gap between the pump price and open market price, the total amount of subsidy per day is N18.397 billion.

She added: “Fuel subsidy is the difference between the pump price, which is now fixed at N165 (per litre) and the landing cost, which we are projecting at an average of N448 per litre in 2023.

Even now, the cost is around that. “So, the PMS subsidy we are carrying today in the nation is around N283 per litre; that is what we are carrying. So, it is the difference between the pump price and the landing cost of petroleum products in the country.”

 

Also, the Federal Government spent N1.593 trillion between January and June 2022 for a petrol subsidy. This was contained in the presentation of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) to the Federation Accounts Allocation Committee (FAAC) meeting for July 2022.

According to the report, N210.38 billion was spent in January for subsidies, N219.78 billion in February and N245.77 billion in March. In addition, N271.59 billion was spent in April; N327.1 billion in May and N319.18 billion in June. The presentation also revealed that fuel subsidy or under-recovery/value shortfall rose to N1.593 trillion in the first half of 2022.

Figures from the presentation also showed that NNPC had paid N54.66 billion for refinery rehabilitation during the six months period. NNPC spent N9.11 billion in January. There were no payments in February and March, but it spent N9.11 billion in April and another N9.11 billion in May. on the facility.

It spent N9.11 billion in each of the months of April and May 2022 on refinery rehabilitation, while investing N18.22 billion on the plant in June. NNPC officially signed the contract with Tecnimont SPA for the $1.5 billion rehabilitation programme of the Port Harcourt Refining Company in April 2021 with a completion period of 18 months.

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva, had while inspecting the facility, said in April 2022, that the rehabilitation of the Port Harcourt refinery was feasible in April 2023 and that the plant would refine 60,000 barrels of crude by early next year.

 

