News Top Stories

FG spends N50bn monthly to subsidise electricity

Posted on Author Muyiwa Johnson Comment(0)

Minister: DisCos must replace faulty transformers, others

Over N50 billion is being spent monthly as subsidy on electricity by the Federal Government, Minister of Power, Mr. Sale Mamman, has said.The minister spoke while playing host to the Guild of Actors and Film Producers (Kannywood) in his office in Abuja yesterday.

“Worried by the incessant complaints by ordinary Nigerians over the unavoidable and periodic increase in the cost of electricity, the Federal Government has been subsidising electricity supply in the country to the tune of over N50 billion.

“The funds are provided to augment the shortfall by the Distribution Companies (DisCos) who have failed to defray the cost of bulk electricity supplied to them by the Generating Companies (GenCos). “However, following a minor increase in the tariff regime, the subsidy has now decreased by half, but still constitutes a serious drain on the nation’s economy,” Mamman said in a statement issued by Mr. Aaron Artimas, his Special Adviser on Media and Communications. Mamman expressed serious concern over the failure by the DisCos to stabilise their operations to meet their financial obligations to other players in the sector.

He said it was in response to this unfortunate development that the Federal Government had been forced to partly subsidise the sector so as not to price the cost of electricity out of the reach of the common man. The minister explained that as part of the measures to assist ordinary Nigerians over their frustration in receiving adequate electricity supply, the Federal Government was forced to categorise electricity supply into various bands between highbrow areas and low income earners. He said that the categorisation of the supply was to enable everyone to cope with the cost of electricity.

“Nigerians must understand that these companies were privatised long before the advent of this administration, but the government has no alternative than to continue managing the sector before a final solution is secured. “Through the Presidential Power Initiative and other intervention measures, the government is diligently working to massively resolve all these inherited problems that have continuously frustrated the success of the sector,” he said. The minister said that most of the DisCos were sold off and managed as family businesses which had made them difficult to be professionally managed.

The minister regretted that while some of these problems persisted, remarkable performance and progress had been achieved by the Federal Government, as the supply of electricity had stabilised at over 5,000 megawatts. He said that the 5,000 megawatts was up from less than 4,000 megawatts before President Muhammadu Buhari came to power. He emphasised that Nigerians now enjoyed stable power supply from 15 to 24 hours daily. The minister, however, blamed the shortfall or interruptions on supply to some quarters on faulty equipment and supply lines and called on consumers to report such developments to their distribution offices. He noted that it was the responsibility of the DisCos to replace faulty transformers, electricity poles and cables whenever they occur.

The minister warned the DisCos to stop tasking ordinary Nigerians with these responsibilities before they could restore power interruptions. While commending Nigerians on their efforts to pay for electricity in spite of the present economic and social problems facing them, he advised them to minimise their usage of electricity by switching off their appliances when they were not at home. On metering, Mamman explained that although it was the responsibility of the DisCos to provide the meters, the Federal Government has stepped-in because of the public outcry over estimated billings.

He said the Federal Government was committed to supply over six million meters free of charge to Nigerians. According to him, about one million meters have already been delivered for distribution while the rest is being awaited. He called on the DisCos to expedite the distribution of meters free of charge to their consumers as a way of lessening their problems.

Earlier, the Head of the Kannywood producers and Actors, Mr. Mandawari Ibrahim, said they had decided to avail their services to the Ministry of Power so as to adequately enlighten Nigerians on the achievements of the Buhari administration in the power sector. He said that kannywood had vested interest in the success of the Buhari administration because they also played a major part in canvassing his election.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

NLC: Reopen schools with due diligence, utmost caution

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa and Dominic Adewole

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) yesterday said the re-opening of schools must be done with due diligence and utmost precaution, given the overcrowded nature of schools at the both primary, secondary and tertiary levels. In similar vein, the Delta State chapter of the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) yesterday rejected the directive by the Federal […]
News Top Stories

Buhari felicitates with ex-NESG Chairman, Ohuabunwa, at 70

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

…Rejoices with Osadolor at 60   President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated with the former Chairman of Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG), Mazi Sam Ohuabunwa, on his 70th birthday today, even as he rejoices with ace broadcaster and former Editor, Sunday Guardian, Kingsley Osadolor who turned 60 yesterday.   In different statements Buhari’s spokesperson, Femi Adesina […]
News

Stop malicious statements against Islam, group tells Kukah

Posted on Author Umar Abdullahi Sokoto

A group, Muslim Solidarity Forum, an umbrella body of Islamic organisations has called on the Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Rev. Mathew Hassan Kukah, to immediately stop his malicious attacks against Islam, Muslims and tender an unreserved apology or else quickly and quietly leave the seat of the Caliphate.   Acting Chairman of the forum […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica