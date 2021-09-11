News Top Stories

FG spends N6trn on terrorism war, loses N5.4trn to tax evasion – EFCC chairman

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani Comment(0)

Nigeria spent over N6 trillion in combat of terrorism between 2008 and now, the Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Abrulrasheed Bawa, has revealed. In the same vein, the EFCC boss said that the country lost over N5.4 trillion to tax evasion by corporate entities between 2011 and this year. But between March when he took office as EFCC boss and now, the anti-graft agency has recovered over N6 billion from financial and economic saboteurs. This is aside the theft of resources in the nation’s oil and gas sector, according to the official.

Bawa made the disclosure on Friday while presenting a paper entitled, “Combating of Crime, Corruption and implication for Development and Security”, at the 38th Cambridge International Symposium on Economic Crime, organized by the Center for International Documentation on Organized and Economic Crime (CIDOEC), Jesus College, University of Cambridge, United Kingdom. According to the EFCC boss, who was represented by his Deputy Chief of Staff, Sambo Mayana, economic and financial crimes including corruption, which manifest in various forms in different nations, are at the core of global development and security challenges. Citing a report by the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), he noted that, “Resources that could support a country’s development are lost through criminal acts like corruption, tax evasion, money laundering, and others.

“The ‘spoiler’ effects on countries’ development processes are diverse, and particularly severe for fragile states: economic crime, including illicit financial flows, diverts much needed resources needed to rebuild countries’ public services, from security and justice to basic social services such as health and education.” The EFCC chair, however, noted that all hope was not lost as the country, under the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari, has demonstrated commitment and political will in dealing with the issue of economic crimes through a number of legislative and institutional reforms. According to him, records show that as at August 2021, the EFCC had recorded well over 3,408 convictions.

“From the time I took over as the Executive Chairman, on the 5th of March 2021, we have recovered over N6 billion, over $161 million, over £13,000, €1,730, 200 Canadian dollars, CFA 373,000, ¥8,430 and 30 Real Estates. We have arrested over 1500 internet fraudsters, many of whom are being prosecuted,” he added. Bawa called on leaders across the world to rise to the challenge of fighting corruption to enhance global economic development and security. The EFCC chair said the absence of substantial improvement in the living condition of the people in Africa and other developing countries despite their natural resources endowment was due to pervasive economic crimes taking place in those countries.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Reps to probe malpractices in diplomatic postings

Posted on Author Philip Nyam

The House of Representatives yesterday resolved to investigate allegations of incessant malpractices associated with diplomatic posting and deliberate draining of resources in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Consequently, the House Committee on Foreign Affairs had been given one month to carry out the exercise and submit its report. The resolution was consequent upon a motion […]
News

Uzodimma revives oil firm to tackle unemployment

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi

The Imo State Government on Wednesday disclosed that it has established a Petroleum Development Company (ISPDC) as part of measures to make the state play meaningful role in the Oil and Gas sector of the nation’s economy. Special Adviser to the Governor and Coordinator Oil and Gas, Rt. Hon. Goodluck Nanah Opiah, disclosed this while […]
News

Rights, peace advocacy groups flay allegations against OPSH

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Fifty human rights and peace advocate groups in Plateau State, have decried media reports of alleged killing of four youths by soldiers attached to Operation Safe Haven (OPSH) during the recent protests in the state. Operation Safe Haven is a Special Task Force set up by the Defence Headquarters (DHQ) in Abuja,to deal with security […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica