FG spent N8.9trn on infrastructure in 1 year – Osinbanjo

President Mohammedu Buhari- led administration has expended N8.9trn on infrastructural development in the last one year, this was disclosed by the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo. Speaking in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State capital yesterday during the inauguration of the 21 Storey Smart Building constructed by Governor Udom Emmanuel, Osinbanjo stated that the building commissioned by Akwa Ibom State government was complementary to the federal government plan on infrastructure and economic development. Osinbanjo said that the federal government has invested so much on infrastructure more than past administrations in the past six years.

‘‘I acknowledged the achievements of Governor Udom Emmanuel in industrialisation and infrastructure in the completion agenda of his administration. ‘‘The federal government on its own part has spent N8.9 trn in the past six years on infrastructure alone. What governor Udom Emmanuel is doing in Akwa Ibom State is complementing the federal government effort on both infrastructure and economic development.” He declared the state as the best in terms of infrastructure and economic development in both the South South and South East region. ‘‘I recall when Governor Udom Emmanuel confided in me that he would build the tallest building in the South South and South East region. ‘‘The building will address the problem of accommodation complained by International Oil companies. And without wasting time they should relocate their administrative headquarters to Uyo,” he said.

He said the building christened as “Dakkada Tower” would serve as a catalyst for the private sector to exploit various business opportunities in the state as it would also complement government effort in improving the living standard of the people. Governor Emmanuel expressed excitement over completion of the project, saying he was fulfilled on the project completion. ‘‘I am more excited than before for several reasons especially doubting attitude of naysayers who thought that this project would not be completed.

‘‘The excused by International Oil Companies (IOC’s) that there is no office accommodation in Akwa Ibom State for them to relocate has come to an end today by commissioning of this building.” He appreciated the contractor, VKS, a Turkish firm, for cooperation in procurement of materials and technology transfer which helped in the speedy completion of the project.

