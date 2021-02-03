FG spent N94bn for road construction, maintenance – Agba

The Minister of State for Budget and National Planning, Mr Clem Agba, yesterday, said that President Muhammadu Buhari has released N96billion for the construction and maintenance of roads in the country. He said N34billion would be used for the rural roads project in 266 communities in the six geo-political zone of the country, while N60 billion has been released for the maintenance of 257 federal roads. The minister stated this when he visited the palace of Agadagba of Olodiama, Godwin Ogunyibo, during the inspection of the ongoing 9kilometre Igo-Ikpella rural road project in Ovia North Local Government Area of Edo State.

The minister also assured the people that the 377 rural roads being constructed across the country would stop postharvest wastage of agricultural produce. The minister said that President Muhammadu Buhari, instructed that these roads must be in agro corridor.

He said: “As part of the Economic Sustainability Plan of the President, his attention is particularly on agriculture. The President wants us to eat what we produce. “He is particularly concerned that food produce in the rural areas find it difficult to get to the cities because of poor roads. The farmers suffer a lot of postharvest losses in the absence of storage facilities. “This maintenance work is been supervised by the Federal Road Maintenance Agency (FERMA),” he stated

Like this: Like Loading...