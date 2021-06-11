FG, Stanchart hold talks on funding rail projects

The Federal Government is in talks with Standard Chartered Plc on arranging funding for two rail projects expected to cost as much as $14.4 billion, replacing earlier plans to source the loans from Chinese banks, Transport Minister Rotimi Amaechi has said. President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration and the London- based lender are discussing financing for the upgrade of a narrowgauge track in eastern Nigeria and a new standardgauge line on the coast, Amaechi said in an interview.

The government has already concluded contracts with the Nigerian unit of state-owned L-R: Commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning, Kebbi State, Dr. Abba Kalgo; Managing Director, Nigerian Export Import Bank (NEXIM), Mr. Abubakar Abba Bello; Executive Director, Business Development, Hon. Stella Okotete, and Kebbi State Commissioner for Environment, Mr. Hayatudeen Bawa, at the launch of Women and Youth Export Facility (WAYEF) in Birnin Kebbi …yesterday China Civil Engineering Construction Corp., or CCECC, for both deals. Bloomberg quoted Amaechi as saying that: “We’ve moved away from China in some of our projects.”

He was reported as saying that Finance Minister Zainab Ahmed is overseeing the talks with the emerging markets-focused financial institution about arranging the infrastructure loans. Standard Chartered is “unable to provide any information nor any confirmation” about the talks, the bank’s head of corporate affairs for West Africa, Dayo Aderugbo, said by email, citing “confidentiality issues in disclosing any thirdparty transactions.” A London-based spokeswoman for the bank declined to comment, while a spokesman for Ahmed didn’t respond to text messages and phone calls seeking comment.

Standard Chartered has had a presence in Nigeria, Africa’s biggest oil producer, since 1999. The lender facilitated investments worth $2.5 billion into the country last year — the most of all banks — out of a total of $9.7 billion, according to the National Bureau of Statistics. aChinese lenders had previously been expected to provide loans to fund the bulk of the two rail projects.

