FG: State govts must synergise against fire disasters

The Federal Government has reiterated its call for collaborative efforts by all tiers of government, corporate bodies as well as individuals, in a bid to check incessant fire disasters in the country. Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, made the call yesterday at the inauguration of a Modern Aerial Fire-fighting vehicle at the Federal Fire Service, Zone F Command, Lagos.

He said: “State governments have to raise their game on fire fighting. With the best of efforts, the federal government can only supplement states’ efforts, not replace them. Even local governments should have fire management capability. “Without doubt, uncontrolled fires represent a serious security, economic and developmental threat all over the world. The prevalence of fire incidents in Nigeria is undoubtedly a source of concern to all levels of government and individuals alike, thus the need for collaborative effort to check the menace cannot be overemphasised.”

The minister, who observed that fire is always an emergency and that we should prepare for it always, expressed the readiness of his ministry to collaborate with the Nigerian Air Force in using aircraft to drop water and fire-fighting chemical solutions into high rise buildings and other places requiring aerial fire management.

