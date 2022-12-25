FG, states, 774 LGs shared N8trn in 11 months –Investigation

The Federal Government, the 36 states including the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and the 774 local government councils in the country shared approximately, N8 trillion as revenue approved by the Federation Account Allocation Commission (FAAC) in 11 months.

An analysis by Sunday Telegraph of the monthly FAAC revenue covering January to November 2022 showed the funds were derived from Valued Added Tax (VAT), import and excise duties, Companies Income Tax, Petroleum Profit Tax, and oil and gas royalties.

The hitherto usual revenue from the Nigeria National Petroleum Limited (NNPCL) had been on the negative due to NNPCL shouldering of the fuel subsidy costs.

December revenue will be available for sharing in January 2023.

Before now, the state owned oil firm had the biggest revenue remittance into FAAC purse . From January to date, NNPCL has not remitted any payment into federation purse on account of shouldering oil subsidy financing.

Of the N7.9trillion shared, the Federal Government received highest slice in the sum of N3.3 trillion followed by states N2.5 trillion while local government councils received N2. 1 trillion .

Aggregated on monthly basis , in January this year, FAAC approved N574. 668 billion for sharing to three tiers of government. Of the amount approved, Federal Government got N204.580 billion, states received N179.251 billion while 774 local government councils got N131.878 billion. In February N590.546 billion was shared by FAAC. Of the amount, the Federal Government received N236.117 billion, followed by states N190.007 billion and Local government councils N140.612 billion.

In March 2022, total allocation approved by FAAC was N 725.571 billion. The Federal Government as usual got the highest allocation N277.104 billion, states received N227.201 billion while local government councils N167.910 billion. In April, N656.602 billion was total distributable revenue of which the Federal Government received N257.611 billion, state’ share of the revenue was N201.256 billion while local government councils were N149.251 billion. In May, of the N680.783 billion approved, Federal Government’s share was N229.563 billion, states N241.824 billion while share of local government councils were N175.942 billion. The sum of N802.407 billion was approved in June. Of the amount, the Federal Government got N 321.859 billion followed by the states with N245.418 billion and local government councils got N182.330 billion.

In July, FAAC approved N954.085 billion for sharing to the three layers of the government. Federal Government got N406.610 billion, states got N281.342 billion while local government councils got N210.617 billion while in August 2022, of the N673.137 billion approved, Federal Government received N295.461 billion, states got N222.949 billion and local government council received N164.247 billion.

In September, total sum of N760.235 billion was available for sharing amongst Federal Government, states and Local Government Councils while in October, the three tires of governments also shared total sum of N736.782 billion .

In November, FAAC approved for sharing to federal, states and local government councils a total sum of N902.053 billion, the highest allocation since the beginning of the year. The November revenue was shared in month of December.

The N902.053 billion total distributable revenue comprised distributable statutory revenue of N681.079 billion, distributable Value Added Tax (VAT) revenue of N202.839 billion, Exchange Gain revenue of N7.164 billion and N10.971 billion Electronic Money Transfer Levy (EMTL) revenue.

From the total distributable revenue of N902.053 billion; the Federal Government received N358.515 billion, the State Governments received N270.836 billion and the Local Government Councils received N204.130 billion. A total sum of N68.572 billion was shared to the relevant states as 13% derivation revenue.

FAAC committee is made up of states’ commissioners for finance, states’ Auditor- General, the Nigeria Customs Service, Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), NNPL, Ministry of finance, Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR); RMAFC and Office of the Accountant- General of the Federation. Chaired by the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, FAAC meets monthly to consider revenue inflow into federation purse and approve for distribution to the three tiers of government after mandatory deductions (cost of collections by revenue generating agencies).

The states’ governors, through the platform – Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) on several occasions, kicked against consistent zero revenue remittance by NNPCL on the premise of using what was to be remitted to federation purse to service fuel under recovery.

FAAC has been battling NNPCL over zero remittance account to the federation with the latter citing fuel subsidy provision as the reason for zero revenue to the federation purse.

The Federal Government has put a plan in place to phase out subsidy beginning from June next year. In the 2023 budget, the government tied future subsidy funding to two scenarios.

Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs. Zainab Ahmed, hinged subsidy funding under two scenarios based on the underlying budget parameters/assumptions.

Under the first scenario, according to Ahmed, when she presented 2023-2025 MTEF/ FSP, “the subsidy on PMS is estimated at N6.72 trillion for the full year 2023.

” It will remain and be fully provided for by the NNPC on behalf of the federation.”

The second scenario, she said, is that “petrol subsidy will remain up to mid-2023 based on the 18-month extension announced early 2021, in which case only N3.36 trillion will be provided for.

“Both scenarios have implications for net accretion to the Federation Account and projected deficit levels “, she explained.

