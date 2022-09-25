Business

FG, states, LGCs share N673.137bn for August

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) has shared N673.137 billion to the three tiers of government as federation allocation for August.
This is contained in a statement issued by Mr. Phil Abiamuwe-Mowete, the Director (Information/Press) on Friday.

The Federal Government received N259.641 billion, the states received N222.949 billion, and the Local Government Councils got N164.247 billion.

The N673.137 billion was inclusive of Gross Statutory Revenue, Value Added Tax (VAT), and an Augmentation of Non Oil Excess Revenue.

The communiqué issued at the end of the meeting indicated that the Gross Revenue available from the VAT for August was N215.266 billion.

The amount was an increase distributed in the preceding month.

“The distribution is as follows: the Federal Government got N32.290 billion, the states received N107.633 billion, while Local Government Areas got N75.343 billion.

The communiqué said the Gross Statutory Revenue of N437.871 billion distributed was lower than the sum received in the previous month.

This is from which the Federal Government was allocated the sum of N216.815 billion, states got N109.972 billion, LGCs got N84.783 billion, and Oil Derivation (13 per cent mineral revenue) got N26.301 billion.

“Also, the N20 billion Augmentation of Non Oil Excess Revenue now converted to distributable revenue was shared to the three tiers of government as follows; the Federal Government received N10.536 billion, states got N5.344 billion, LGAs received N4.120 billion.”

The communiqué further said that VAT, Import and Excise Duties recorded significant increases, while Companies Income Tax (CIT), Petroleum Profit Tax (PPT), Oil and Gas Royalties decreased considerably.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

UK donates out N41.6bn financial support to Nigeria’s female entrepreneurs

Posted on Author Paul Ogbuokiri

The need to empower Nigerian women with the skills set required to assume leadership positions within the business ecosystem across the country has received a N41.6 billion (£74 million) boost from the British Government.   Dropping this hint at the recent Nigeria Info’s 2022 Glass Ceiling Conference in Lagos, British High Commission’s Political Counsellor, Jonathan […]
Business

Nigeria secures $1.5bn loan to improve solar power

Posted on Author Stories, Success Nwogu

The Federal Government has secured a $1.5 billion loan facility from the US-EXIM Bank to develop solar power infrastructure in Nigeria. Chief Executive Officer, SUN Africa LLC, USA, Adam Cortese, disclosed this after a delegation meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, according to a statement by the Special Adviser to the […]
Business

UK inflation starts climb as effects of COVID, Brexit combine

Posted on Author Reporter

  British inflation gathered speed in December, starting what is expected to be a climb this year as pandemic-fighting measures, Brexit and a recovery in the economy combine to push up costs for consumers and businesses. Consumer prices rose 0.6% in annual terms after a 0.3% increase in November, the Office for National Statistics said. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica