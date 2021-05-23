News

FG, states, LGs share N616.886bn in April

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa ABUJA Comment(0)

The three tiers of government- federal, states and 774 local government councils received the sum of N616.886 billion as revenue from the federation purse for April.

 

The amount was approved for sharing by Federation Accounts Allocation Committee (FAAC) , a statement issued on Friday by Director ( information), Accountant General of Federation, Mr. Henshaw Ogubike, said.

 

The distributable statutory revenue for the month of April 2021 was N429.733 billion; distributable revenue from the Value Added Tax (VAT) was N164.340 billion; Excess Bank Charges Recovered was N0.563 billion; Exchange Gain was N2.250 billion.

 

The sum of N20 billion from Non Oil revenue was added as augmentation, bringing the total distributable revenue to N616.886 billion. In April 2021, the sum of N79.468 billion was the total deductions for cost of collection, statutory transfers and refunds.

 

The balance in the Excess Crude Account (ECA) was $ 72.413 million.

 

According to the statement, of total distributable revenue of N616.886 billion; federal government received N244.011billion, state governments received N193.432 billion while the sum of N143.298 billion went to local government councils.

 

The sum of N36.145 billion was shared to the relevant States as 13% derivation revenue. From the distributable statutory revenue of N429.733 billion; the Federal Government received N207.477 billion, the State Governments received N105.235 billion and the Local Government Councils received N81.132 billion.

 

The sum of N35.890 billion was given to the relevant States as 13% derivation revenue. The Federal Government received N24.651 billion from the distributable Value Added Tax (VAT) revenue of N164.340 billion.

 

The State Governments received N82.171billion, the Local Government Councils received N57.519 billion.

 

From the Exchange Gain revenue of N2.250 billion, the Federal Government received N1.051 billion, the State Governments receive N0.533 billion, the Local Government Councils received N0.411 billion and N0.255 billion was given to the relevant States as 13% derivation revenue.

 

The communiqué confirmed that the Federal Government received N0.296 billion, the State Governments received N0.150 billion, and the Local Government Councils received N0.116 billion available from Excess Bank Charges.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Pro-Buhari group distributes 5,200 bags of rice to supporters in Abuja

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim, Abuja

A President Muhammadu Buhari support group, Baba for All (BfA) Sunday distributed about 5200 bags of rice to the supporters of the President in the Federal Capital Territory. The group also said it has distributed such in about 25 states across the country, adding that other states will benefit from the gesture before the end […]
News Top Stories

Northern elders to Buhari: De-escalate rising tension

Posted on Author Baba Negedu KADUNA

The Northern Elders Forum (NEF), yesterday, called on President Muhammadu Buhari to immediately convey a meeting between governors and security operatives to de-escalate rising tension in the country.   The group, which reacted to the impasse between some states in the South- West and Fulani herders in the area, however, described the quit notice given […]
News

Ortom to inaugurate steering committee on youths’ summit

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, is to inaugurate a steering committee on Benue Youth Summit (BYS) today. Governor Ortom stated this at the Government House when members of the state Correspondent’s chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) paid him a courtesy call in Makurdi. He said youths in the country must be given […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica