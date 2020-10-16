FG, states, LGs share N639.901bn revenue in September

The Federation Accounts Allocation Committee (FAAC) shared a total of N639.901 billion as revenue for September to three tires of governments – Federal, States and Local Government Councils The meeting was chaired by Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Finance, Alhaji Aliyu Ahmed.

The total distributable revenue of N639.901billion comprised statutory revenue of N341.501 billion; Value Added Tax (VAT) revenue of N141.858 billion; N39.542 billion from Forex Equalisation; N45 billion from Non-oil Excess Revenue and N72 billion Federal Government Intervention Revenue. The gross statutory revenue of N341.501 billion available for the month of September 2020 was lower than the N531.830 billion received in the previous month by N190.329 billion.

The gross revenue of N141.858 billion available from the Value Added Tax (VAT) was also lower than the N150.230 billion available in the previous month by N8.372 billion. Of total distributable revenue of N639.901 billion; federal government received N255.748 billion, states got N185.645 billion and Local Government Councils received N138.444 billion. Oil producing states received N36.188 billion as 13% mineralrevenue, whilecostof collection and transfers had allocation of N23.876 billion.

The Federal Government received N161.131 billion from the gross statutory revenue of N341.501 billion; the State Governments received N 81.728 billion and the Local Government Councils received N63.009 billion. N21.688 billion was given to the relevant States as 13% mineral revenue and N13.964 billion was the total for cost of collection, transfers and refunds.

