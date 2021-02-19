News Top Stories

FG, states, LGs share N640.310bn in January

The Federation Accounts Allocation Committee (FAAC) yesterday approved for sharing total sum of N640.310 billion among three tires of governments The amount, which was for January revenue shared in February was ratified at a meeting held virtually, according to statement issued last night by Director ( information) at Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mr. Hassan Doddo.

The amount is inclusive of the Customs’ cost of collection, DPR and FIRS. Federal Government received N226.998 billion, the states received N177.171 billion, the Local Government councils got N131.399 billion while the oil producing states received N26.777 billion as derivation (13% of Mineral Revenue) and Cost of Collection/Transfer and Refunds got N75.966 billion.

Similarly, Gross Revenue available from the Value Added Tax (VAT) for January, 2021 was N157.351 billion as against N171.358 billion distributed in the preceding month of December, 2020, resulting in a decrease of N14..007 billion. The distribution is as follows; Federal Government got N21.950 billion the states received N73.168 billion, Local Government Councils got N51.218 billion, while Cost of Collection – FIRS and NCS got N11.015 billion. The distributed Statutory Revenue of N482.958 billion received for the month was higher than the N437.256 billion received for the previous month by N45.703 billion, from which the Federal government received N205.047 billon, States got N104.003 billion, LGCs got N80.162 billion, Derivation (13% Mineral Revenue) got N28.777 billion and Cost of Collection/ Transfer and Refund got N64.951 billion.

