News

FG, states & LGs share N750.174bn revenue in January

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

 

Abdulwahab Isa, Abuja

 

 

The three tires of governments, comprising federal, states and local government councils, shared a total of N750.174 billon as revenue approved for the month of January.

A statement issued by the Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) said the sum approved comprise Gross Statutory Revenue, Value Added Tax (VAT), Electronic Money Transfer Levies (EMTL) and Augmentation and an additional sum of N15 billion from savings.

Of the amount, the Federal Government received N277.334 billion, the states received N244.975 billion, the local government councils got N180.135 billion, while the Mineral Producing States received N32.730 billion as Derivation, (13% of Mineral Revenue).

According to the statement, N15 billion from Savings will be shared accordingly to the three tiers of government.

Gross Revenue available from the Value Added Tax (VAT) was N250.009 billion, as against N250.512 billion distributed in the preceding month – a decrease of N0.503 billion.

From the amount, N10 billion was allocated to the cost of collection, while the sum of N7.2 billion was allocated to transfers, savings, recoveries and refunds. The remaining N232.809 billion was distributed as follows: Federal Government got N34.921 billion, the states received N116.405 billion, while the councils got N81.483 billion.

Accordingly, the gross statutory revenue of N653.703 billion for the month was lower than the N1136.183 billion received in the previous month by N482.479 billion. From the amount, the sum of N23.494 billion was cost of collection while N241.091 billion was allocated to transfers, savings and refunds. The remaining balance of N389.118 billion was distributed as follows: Federal Government received N189.745 billion, states got N95.227 billion, LGCs received N73.416 billion, and Derivation (13% to Mineral Producing States) got N32.730 billion.

Also, the sum of N13.799 billion from the Electronic Money Transfer Levies (EMTL) was distributed to the three tiers of government as follows; the Federal Government received N1.987 billion, states got N6.624 billion, councils received N4.636 billion, while the sum of N0.552 billion was allocated to Cost of Collection.

The balance in the Excess Crude Account (ECA) stood at $473,754.57.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
News

Tinubu, APC mopping-up new notes to buy votes –PDP

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is blaming the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its presidential candidate Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu for the pain and stress Nigerians are facing to access the new naira notes. PDP in a statement by the National Publicity Secretary DeboOlogunagbaallegedthat leadersof therulingparty are compromising the system to intercept and hoard the […]
News

Abia 2023: Mascot Kalu’s campaign council DG sure of victory

Posted on Author Igbeaku Orji

The Director General of the Mascot Uzor Kalu campaign council, Chief Mark Ugorji, has assured the governorship candidate of the Action Peoples Party (APP), that the council would work hard to deliver him on the condition that he as governor would give Abia State a Government House. Speaking at the unveiling ceremony at the party’s […]
News Top Stories

Bayelsaguber: Appeal Court upholds Diri’selection

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina

The Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja yesterday set aside the tribunal judgment that sacked Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa State and ordered fresh election in the state. In a unanimous judgment by a five-man panel of justices led by Justice Adzira Gana Mshella, the appellate court held that the majority’s verdict of the Bayelsa […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica