FG, states, LGs share NN673.137bn as August revenue

The three arms of governments – federal, states and local governments shared a total sum of N673.137 billion as August revenue. Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) confirmed this development in a statement issued last night. The N673.137 billion total distributable revenue comprised distributable statutory revenue of N437.871 billion, distributable Value Added Tax (VAT) revenue of N215.266 billion and augmentation of N20.000 billion from the non-Oil excess revenue. Deductions as cost of collection was N35.487 billion and total deductions for transfers and refunds was N176.907 billion.

Of the N673.137 billion shared, federal government received N259.641 billion, state governments received N222.949 billion and local government councils received N164.247 billion. The sum of N26.301 billion was shared to the relevant States as 13% derivation revenue. The statement put gross statutory revenue for the month at N654. 360 billion. The amount was lower than the sum of N1, 066.845 billion received in the previous month by N412.485 billion. Of the statutory revenue ( N437.871 billion) the federal government received N216.815 billion, state governments received N109.972 billion and the local government councils received N84.783 billion.

The sum of N26.301 billion was shared to the relevant states as 13% derivation revenue. For the Value Added Tax (VAT), the sum of N231.171 billion was realised. The amount was higher than the N190.256 billion available in the month of July 2022 by N40.915 billion. For VAT distribution, federal government received N32.290 billion, state governments r N107.633 billion while local government councils received N75.343 billion N20.000 billion augmentation from the nonoil excess revenue was distributed as follows: the federal government received N10.536 billion, the state governments received N5.344 billion and the local government councils received N4.120 billion. According to FAAC, Value Added Tax (VAT), Import and Excise Duties recorded significant increases. However, Petroleum Profit Tax (PPT), Companies Income Tax (CIT), Oil and Gas Royalties decreased considerably. The balance in the Excess Crude Account (ECA) was $470,599.54

 

