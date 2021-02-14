FG, states, NPF do not believe there is COVID-19 –GMD Chair

Based on a trending video of the arrest of some #EndSARS protesters by officials of the Nigerian Police Force (NPF), a physician has criticised the police for putting all those arrested in one van without ensuring that the social/physical distancing protocol, meant to curb the spread of COVID-19 was observed.

Reacting to how those arrested were sitting and some lying atop others in the van where they were handcuffed, the Lagos State Chairman of the Guild of Medical Directors, Dr. Dapo Morawo, said: “The governments of Nigeria, the federal, states and the NPF do not believe there is COVID-19 in town; that is all.”

The Police yesterday arrested some protesters that gathered at the Lekki Toll Plaza in spite of a Police directive that any protests at that venue will be crushed by the government.

However, the manner of arrests and crowding of those arrested without observing basic distancing protocols could have dire consequences for the spread of COVID-19, which is currently in its second wave in the country.

Already the number of new coronavirus incidences being recorded in the country is high and deaths are also currently on the high side; that is part of the reasons the Police action is eliciting criticisms

