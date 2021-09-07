News

FG, states’ tango: Lagos VAT bill passes second reading

The Lagos State House has read for the first and second time the state’s Value Added Tax bill 2021 and asked the committee on finance which is handling it to report back on Thursday.

Speaker of the House, Mudashiru Obasa, said yesterday at the plenary that the VAT bill would lead to “increase in revenue and increase in infrastructural development.

 

This is in line with fiscal federalism that we have been talking about.” Obasa said the VAT law when passed, would help the state meet the challenges in its various sectors.

 

He also urged the Lagos State government to do everything legally possible to ensure the judgement of a Federal High Court, Port Harcourt, is sustained even up to the Court.

 

A Federal High Court sitting in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital, had on August 10 ruled that states and not the FIRS have the legal rights to collect VAT and income tax.

 

The FIRS had appealed the judgement. Obasa lamented a situation where about N500 billion is generated from Lagos State while N300 billion is generated from other southwest states and paltry amounts are disbursed to them in return.

 

He said: “It is an opportunity for us to emphasise again on the need for the consideration of true federalism.” Other lawmakers who contributed during the plenary include Adedamola Richard Kasunmu, Rasheed Makinde and Sanni Okanlawon

