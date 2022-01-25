FG succumbs to NLC, TUC, retains fuel subsidy

The Federal Government, yesterday, formally backtracked on its earlier plans to remove subsidy on petroleum products by June. Consequently, it has initiated consultations with the NationalAssemblytoamend the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) andthe2022Appropriation Act to accommodate fuel subsidy from July 2022 and beyond.

The Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Hajia Zainab Ahmad, disclosed this at a meeting held between representatives of the Federal Government and the leadership of the Senate at the National Assembly.

The meeting had in attendance, the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, Minister of State Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva and Group Managing Director, Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Engr. Mele Kyari amongst others.

The meeting was apparently in response to threats by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Trade Union Congress (TUC) and their affiliate unions that they would mobilise workers across the country for a crippling strike if the Federal Government went ahead with its plans to remove subsidy and increase the pump price of fuel.

Ahmad said the resolve to halt the removal of subsidy on premium motor spirit (PMS) or petrol, followed government’s reappraisal of the policy and a discovery that it would not be appropriate at a time many Nigerians were already facing serious hardship owing to the down turn of the economy.

She acknowledged that the Federal Government made provisions for fuel subsidy from January to June in the 2022 budget, a situation that suggested that from July 2022, there will be no subsidy any longer.

“But after the budget was passed, we held consultations with a number of stakeholders and it became clear that the timing is problematic because practically, there is still heightened inflation. “The removal of subsidy will further worsen the situation by imposing more difficulties on the citizens and Mr President does not want that to happen.

“So what we have to do now is to continue with our discussions in terms putting certain things in place before the subsidy can be removed. One of which is finding an alternative to PMS, which is CNG and a roll out of enhanced local refining capacity programme including the 650,000 bpd Dangote Refinery and rehabilitation of the four national refineries that have a combined capacity of 450,000bpd,” she said.

Ahmad said that by increasing the local refining capacity, Nigeria will be importing less fuel and consequently spending less on subsidy.

She also hinted that the executive will continue to hold discussions with stakeholders from the civil society and labour unions to explore ways and means of addressing the subsidy removal in a manner that is graduated and will have as minimal impact as possible on the citizens. Minister of State, Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva, who also spoke at the meeting, said it had become clear that implementing the PIA within the six month framework provided for in the law was not possible.

“It is very clear to the blind and audible to the deaf that it is not possible for us to remove subsidy at this time. I know that some people may like to make political capital out of it, but it is not in the contemplation of this administration to remove fuel subsidy now,” he said.

Group Managing Director, Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Engr. Mele Kyari said that under the law, the oil corporation was meant to be the provider of energy security for the country. According to him, the NNPC would continue to meet the national requirements for PMS but at a cost to the federation.

Earlier in his introductory remarks, the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, hinted that the meeting was designed to fashion out appropriate plans, timing and measures towards removal of fuel subsidy, so that the ordinary people would not excessively suffer the effects of the removal.

Moreover, Lawan appealed to the Trade Union Congress (TUC) and Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), to stop the proposed strike on the issue of subsidy, saying that it was no longer necessary.

The President of the Senate pointed out that what was needed was for all the stakeholders to come together and fashion out solutions towards addressing the nation’s socio-economic problems

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...