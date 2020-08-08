News

FG sues for private sector's cooperation on implementation of ESP

T he Federal Government has called on operators in the private sector to cooperate with it in the implementation of the Economic Sustainability Plan (ESP). Vice President Yemi Osinbajo made the call yesterday at the virtual edition of the Presidential Policy Dialogue of the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI). According to a statement made available to journalists by his spokesman, Laolu Akande, Osinbajo said as the federal government consolidates efforts designed to ward off a deep recession and effect significant changes in the economy, opportunities abound across different sectors in the Economic Sustainability Plan (ESP) for the private sector to lead the charge for Nigeria’s economic growth and development.

The vice president said the ESP which was being implemented by the Buhari administration was driven by the desire “to adapt to the challenges and make required changes in order to come out stronger than before”. He said: “I take this opportunity to encourage the private sector to be proactive in leading the charge against recession and poverty in our country.

The Federal Government is not under any illusion that it can do this on its own. “The opportunities that now exist in the short term in agriculture, infrastructural development, housing construction, in renewable energy, digital technology development, mining, financial inclusion, healthcare and pharmaceutical manufacturing, call for the private sector to take the bull by the horns and make them a reality.”

