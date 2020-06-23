FG summons Ghanaian envoy over demolition saga

T

he Federal Government has summoned the Chargè d’ Affaires of the High Commission of Ghana to Nigeria, Ms Iva Denoo, over the demolition of a residential quarters at the Nigeria High Commission in Accra, Ghana.

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, who disclosed this yesterday via his twitter handle, said the summon of the Ghanaian was to enable the government get some explanations about the ugly incident, which had triggered outrage from a cross section of Nigerians at home and in the diaspora.

The post on his twitter handle @Geoffrey Onyeama read thus: “Summoned the Chargè d’ Affaires of the High Commission of #Ghana to Nigeria, Ms Iva Denoo to demand urgent explanation on the recent attacks on a residential building in our diplomatic premises and reinforcement of security around diplomatic premises and staff.”

In the wake of the crisis, many Nigerians condemned the demolition said to have been carried out by an influential Ghanaian and with the apparent connivance of the security agencies in that country.

However, the Ghanaian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration had confirmed that the incident involved some “unidentified individuals” who allegedly invaded the premises of the Nigerian High Commission and demolished a property.

In a statement issued on the issue, the Ghanaian government expressed concern, saying it amounted to a breach of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations (VCDR) 1961.

The statement said investigations had commenced to unravel the facts of the matter and bring the perpetrators to book.

“Meanwhile, the Ghanaian government has beefed-up security at the said facility and the situation is under control.

“Whilst expressing regrets over the incident, the Ministry wishes to reassure the Diplomatic Community in Ghana and the Nigerian High Commission in particular that Ghana remains a law-abiding country.

“Ghana upholds the principle of the rule of law, where due process is followed at all times.

“The government will, therefore, not relent on its primary obligation to guarantee the safety of members of Diplomatic Corps in Ghana,” the statement said.

Since the incident, many Nigerians have expressed anger over it and urged the Federal Government to take strong measures against Ghana to avoid a situation where Nigerians and their properties will become exposed to more dangers in Ghana in the coming days.

