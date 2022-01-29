FG surveys 489 vessels on Nigerian waters in 2021

• As 565 seafarers failed CoC exams

No fewer than 489 vessels sailing at the nation’s seaports and waters were surveyed by the Federal Government in 2021. The exercise, carried out by the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) is 43.6 per cent higher than the total number of 276 vessels surveyed in 2020. The agency’s Director General, Dr Bashir Jamoh said in Lagos on Friday that this was an indication of the maritime administration’s seriousness in terms of flag state survey despite the Covid-19 challenges.

Under the Port State Control (PSC) functions of NIMASA, he said 429 foreign vessels were boarded to ensure that each vessel maintained safety, pollution standards while at our ports and waters, noting that the 2021 figure as recorded was 675 vessels which is 24.2 per cent higher than the number of inspections carried out in 2020 of 510 vessels.

The DG was worried over the number of failures recorded among Nigerian seafarers, who sat for Certificate of Competency (CoC) examinations in the year 2020/2020, saying that the agency had announced that it has revived its online seafarers Certificates of Competency verification platform in order to enable ship owners both local and international, determine the genuineness of seafarers COC before employment. Jamoh said that in the officers cadre in 2020, 829 sat for examination, while total number of candidates passed and certified are 264, forming a percentage of 32per cent.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...