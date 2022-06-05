FG suspends $950m Eurobond sale over market conditions

The Federal Government has shelved plans to raise about $950million overseas bonds, owing to unfavourable market conditions during the time frame approved for the fund raising. Bloomberg quoted the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs Zainab Ahmed, as saying that. According to the news agency, the Minister stated this while speaking on the sidelines of the Islamic Development Bank meetings in Egypt. After the Federal Government had raised a $1.25 billion seven-year Eurobond in the International Capital Market (ICM) in March this year to finance capital projects in the budget, Bloomberg had reported Ahmed as saying in April that the government would be issuing another $950 million bond in May. However, the news agency yesterday reported her as saying that the planned $950m Eurobond sale had been shelved as a result of pricing concerns. She said that the government would use International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) to help fund the budget, adding that the countries’ authorities are expecting lower borrowing costs next year. In August last year, Nigeria received $3.35 billion as its share of the IMF’s $650billion SDRs to help boost the liquidity of member countries. According to the Finance Minister, the Federal Government is confident that it will beat this year’s non-oil revenue target based on collections made in the first three months of the year. “In 2021, our non-oil revenues outperformed our budget by an aggregate of 15 per cent. In 2022, our first quarter shows that already, the company income tax and VAT are slightly above the projected target,” she was quoted as saying. Ahmed said that the rise in non-oil revenues will help the country avoid a prediction by the IMF that debt service would swallow all of the country’s income by 2026. The Minister noted: “The IMF projection is predicated on the assumption that revenue levels will stay the same as they are right now up to 2026.”

