FG suspends applications for new passports nationwide

Concerned about the backlog of pending applications, the Federal Government has announced the immediate suspension of processing of new passport applications in offices nationwide. Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, who gave the directive in a circular dated May 17, said the development would enable the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), clear all pending applications.

The circular, which was signed by Deputy Comptroller-General of Immigration, AB Yerima, read in part: “I am directed to convey to you the directive of the Honourable Minister of Interior on the suspension of processing of new passport applications in all passport offices nationwide.

“This directive, which comes into effect from today 17th May 2021, has become necessary to allow enough time to clear all backlog of applications sequel to the commencement of the new passport regime on 17 June, 2021. “Consequent upon the foregoing, all PCOs are, therefore, directed to utilize this period, 17th May, 2021 to 31st May, 2021 to ensure that all backlogs are produced and handed over to Command Comptroller’s for collection by members of the public concerned. “Accordingly, new application for passports, whether fresh renewal, are by this circular, suspended till 1st June, 2021. Ensure wide circulation and strict compliance”.

