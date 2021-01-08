FG suspends electricity tariff hike for 3 weeks

The Federal Government has embargoed the implementation of fresh electricity tariff hike by distribution companies (DisCos) for the next three weeks. Minister of Power, Mr. Saleh Mamman, has directed the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) to inform all DisCos to revert to tariffs that were applicable in December 2020 till the end of January. Mamman declared that the reversal to the old tariff was to promote a constructive conclusion of the dialogue with the Labour Centres (through the Joint Ad-Hoc Committee).

“I have directed NERC to inform all DisCos that they should revert to the tariffs that were applicable in December 2020 until the end of January 2021 when the FGN and Labour committee work will be concluded.

“This will allow for the outcome of all resolutions from the committee to be implemented together,” he said. The minister spoke against the backdrop of the report that electricity tariff had been increased by 50 per cent.

“I would like to affirm that these reports are inaccurate and false. It is unfortunate that these reports have led to confusion with the public. “On the contrary, government continues to fully subsidise 55 per cent of on-grid consumers in bands D and E and maintain the lifeline tariff for the poor and underprivileged.

“Those citizens have experienced no changes to tariff rates from what they have paid historically, aside from the recent minor inflation and forex adjustment. Partial subsidies were also applied for bands A, B and C in October 2020,” he said.

Mamman said that these measures were all aimed at cushioning the effects of the pandemic, while providing more targeted interventions for citizens. He said that the public was aware that the Federal Government and labour had been engaged in positive discussions about the electricity sector through a Joint Ad-hoc Committee.

He said that the committee was led by Mr. Festus Keyamo, Minister of State for Labour and Employment and Co-Chaired by the Minister of State for Power, Mr. Goddy Jedy-Agba. According to him, progress has been made in these deliberations, which are set to be concluded at the end of January.

“Some of the achievements of this deliberation with labour are the accelerated rollout of the National Mass Metering Plan and clampdowns on estimated billing. “Improved monitoring of the Service Based Tariff and the reduction in tariff rates for bands A to C in October 2020 (that were funded by a creative use of taxes),” he said. The minister stated that it should be cleared that the regulator must be allowed to perform its function without undue interference.

He said that the role of government was not to set tariffs, but to provide policy guidance and an enabling environment for the regulator to protect consumers and for investors to engage directly with consumers. According to him, bi-annual minor reviews to adjust factors such as inflation, are parts of the process for a sustainable and investable Nigeria Electricity Supply Industry (NESI).

He also stated that the regulator must be commended for implementing the subsisting regulations while putting in place extensive actions to minimise the adverse impact on end user tariffs. “The administration is committed to creating a sustainable, growing and rulesbased electricity market for the benefit of all Nigerians.

“The administration and the Ministry of Power will also continue to devise means to provide support for vulnerable Nigerians while ensuring we have a sustainable NESI,” he said. The 11 electricity distribution companies (DisCos) in Nigeria had already begun the implementation of the fresh tariff hike for customers on January 1, 2021.

The new hike, which will see some customers pay as much as N59.7 per kilowatt hour (/KwH), has been rejected by Nigerians, including the organised private sector and labour unions. The Multi-Year Tariff Order (MYTO) signed by the new Chairman of NERC, Sanusi Garba, on Wednesday, December 30, 2020, but released on Tuesday, January 5, 2021, showed that the new tariff increase took effect on Friday, January 1, 2021 and supersedes the previous Order NERC/2028/2020.

In the new order, NERC/225/2020, obtained by this newspaper, the End- User Cost Reflective Tariff was increased from N56.9/ KwH to N59.7/KwH. The order addressed to one of the 11 DisCos, the Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC), showed that the End-User Allowed Tariff has been hiked from N34.1 per kilowatt hour (KwH) it was at the end of 2020 to 46.5 per kwH by January 1, 2021.

This is also expected to increase fully to N57.1 KwH by July 2021. The generation cost has also been increased from N24.1/KwH to N27.1/KwH. This will be reduced to N26.1/KwH by July 2021. The electricity sector regulator also ordered the DisCos to drastically cut down their tariff shortfall from N70.501 billion, which it was in 2020 to N24.521 billion beginning from January to June, 2021.

This is expected to be reduced to zero beginning from July 2021. NERC also pegged the percentage of minimum remittances for DisCos at N60.31 per cent beginning from January 2021 from N24.1 per cent it was up till December 2020.

The Commission also ordered that this should hit 100 per cent beginning from July 3, 2021. The Commission said that it considered the 14.9 per cent inflation rate rise in November 2020, foreign exchange of N379.4/$1 as of December 29, 2020, available generation capacity, U.S. inflation rate of 1.22 per cent and the capital expenditure (CAPEX) of the power firms to raise the tariff.

