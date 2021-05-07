News Top Stories

FG suspends NPA MD

Posted on Author Bayo Akomolafe

The Managing Director of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Ms Hadiza Bala-Usman has been suspended by the Federal Government. The Executive Director of Finance and Administration, Mohammed Koko, was asked to take over from her in acting capacity. As at the time of filing this report, no reason has been given for her suspension. However, a source from the authority, who does not want his name mentioned, said that the staff of the authority’s Corporate and Strategic Communications departmet had not been briefed officially. Also, it was not clear whether she had received any formal communication to that effect from the Federal Ministry of Transportation as officials of the authority were reluctant to speak to the press officially. Bala-Usman was appointed as the Managing Director of the authority in 2016 and had repeatedly propagated her reform policies that sought to redirect the organisation, which is one of the top revenuegenerating entities of the Nigerian government.

Our Reporters

Top Stories

News

News

