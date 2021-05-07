FG suspends NPA MD

The Managing Director of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Ms Hadiza Bala-Usman has been suspended by the Federal Government. The Executive Director of Finance and Administration, Mohammed Koko, was asked to take over from her in acting capacity. As at the time of filing this report, no reason has been given for her suspension. However, a source from the authority, who does not want his name mentioned, said that the staff of the authority’s Corporate and Strategic Communications departmet had not been briefed officially. Also, it was not clear whether she had received any formal communication to that effect from the Federal Ministry of Transportation as officials of the authority were reluctant to speak to the press officially. Bala-Usman was appointed as the Managing Director of the authority in 2016 and had repeatedly propagated her reform policies that sought to redirect the organisation, which is one of the top revenuegenerating entities of the Nigerian government.
Related Articles
JUST IN: Jangebe schoolgirls released
*Arrive Government House, Gusau at 5am The schoolgirls kidnapped from Government Girls Secondary School, Jangebe in Talatu-Mafara local government area of Zamfara State have been released. Over 300 of the schoolgirls were kidnapped after gunmen invaded the school in the wee hours of the morning last Friday. There was speculation about their release at the […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Beware of second coronavirus wave, British medics warn politicians
Top medics have warned British political parties that local flare-ups of the novel coronavirus are likely and a second wave is a real risk. “While the future shape of the pandemic in the UK is hard to predict, the available evidence indicates that local flare-ups are increasingly likely and a second wave a real risk,” […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Reps accuse AGF of extra budgetary spending
The House of Representatives has accused the Accountant General of the Federation of engaging in extra budgetary expenditure contrary to the powers conferred on his office by approving additional funds for the conduct of the 2015 general election. Chairman of the House Public Accounts Committee (PAC), Hon. Oluwole Oke,who made the accusation yesterday, said the […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)