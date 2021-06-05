FG suspends Twitter’s operations in Nigeria

lai Mohammed)
Following the deleting of President Muhammadu Buhari’s alleged genocidal threat by Twitter, the Federal Government has suspended the operation of the microblogging and social networking service, in the country, indefinitely. Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, who announced the suspension in a statement issued in Abuja on Friday, cited what he described as; “persistent use of the platform for activities that are capable of undermining Nigeria’s corporate existence.”

The statement, which was signed by his Special Assistant, Segun Adeyemi, said the Federal Government has also directed the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) to immediately commence; “the process of licensing all OTT and social media operations in Nigeria.” Mohammed had earlier accused the social media giant of bias by deleting Buhari’s tweet while ignoring that of the leader of Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.

