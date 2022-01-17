News Top Stories

FG swaps N1.6trn crude oil for petrol

The Federal Government has, within eight months exchanged crude oil valued at N1.64 trillion for refined Petroleum Premium Spirit, popularly called petrol, under its Direct Sale Direct Purchase (DSDP) arrangement, data from the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) has revealed. In the data obtained by the New Telegraph, the development took place between Januarys and August 2021.

 

The data further said a total of 63.46 million barrels of crude oil were used for the scheme during the period under review.

 

According to the National Oil Company (NOC), it has in line with the Public Procurement Act 2007 and Corporation’s Policy/Procedures engaged the services of qualified and credible companies in a direct sale of crude oil and direct purchase of petroleum products to ensure sustained product supply across the country.

The NNPC introduced the scheme in 2016 to ensure adequate petrol import, and has been the sole importer of the commodity for over four years as other marketers have avoided PMS import because of the current realities in the downstream sector.

An analysis of the reports on DSDP cargoes indicated that the volume of crude swapped for petrol in January, February and March 2021 was 5.74 million, 9.39 million and 7.55 million barrels respectively.

 

The reports show that the average price/barrel of crude oil and the exchange rates in the eight different months varied.

The crude oil swapped under the DSDP scheme in January, February and March 2021 was valued at N123.6 billion, N231.88 billion and N184.53 billion respectively.

 

In April, May and June, crude oil volume of 6.34 million, 11.41 million and 8.48 million barrels valued at N166.35 billion, N300.21 billion and N239.26 billion respectively was swapped for petrol under the DSDP scheme.

 

Also in July and August, crude oil volume of 8.56 million barrels and 5.69 million barrels valued at N242.12 billion and N156.15 billion respectively was swapped by the NNPC for refined petrol.

 

The NNPC moves out Ni  Mugeria’s crude oil cargoes to foreign refiners in exchange for refined products, as the country’s refineries under the management of the national oil firm are not yet functional.

 

Although Nigeria’s refineries are being rehabilitated, the corporation has been shouldering the responsibility of petrol import to ensure its availability nationwide. The refineries under the NNPC are located in Warri, Port Harcourt and Kaduna.

 

The rehabilitation of Port Harcourt refinery started last year, while funding has been approved by the Federal Government for the revamp of Warri and Kaduna refineries. NNPC has repeatedly stated that it was working to get the refineries functional and start local refining of products from the facilities.

 

The Federal Government had signed a contract of $1.5 billion in April last year for the rehabilitation of Port Harcourt Refinery Company.

 

The contracts signed with SPA Tecminont aimed at returning the refinery to optimal capacity.

 

The rehabilitation will be completed within 44 months, counting from April last year. NNPC’s spokesman, Carba Deen Muhammed, said the rehabilitation was initiated to return the refinery to optimal performance, as well as helping the country to process crude oil.

 

