FG tackles Atiku over promise to throw own Nigeria's borders

The Federal Government Thursday chastised the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar over his promise to throw open the borders of Nigeria if elected into power in 2023. The former Vice President, during his campaign tour of Katsina State on Tuesday, promised that he will reopen all Nigerian borders if elected president.

Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, who responded to the issue Thursday in Abuja, described the promise as unfortunate and an indication that Abubakar was desperate for power and could pledge anything in order to fulfil his ambition.

Mohammed said that by throwing open all the borders; Abubakar would be allowing a massive inflow of small arms and light weapons into the country. According to him, only an inordinately-ambitious candidate will take such a decision which will not only compromise national security but will return Nigeria to an era of massive importation of food, to the detriment of local farmers, and an era of unbridled inflow of weapons.

“By that statement, Alhaji Atiku will shut down most, if not all, of our new fertilizer blending companies, with thousands of jobs going down the drain. And by his declaration, the former Vice President has told Nigerians that he will worsen security in the country by allowing arms and ammunition to flow unhindered into the country.

“It is now clear that in his desperation for power, the presidential candidate of the PDP will not hesitate to export Nigerian jobs, put millions of Nigerians out of job, and ruin the fertilizer companies and the rice mills that have grown exponentially in number since Nigeria shut its land borders in 2019 (with some of them later reopened) due to the smuggling of rice as well as arms and ammunition into the country,” he said.

 

