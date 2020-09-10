News

FG tackles housing deficit in South-West with 868 units

The federal government yesterday said that it had embarked on the construction of 868 housing units at Ajoda area of Ibadan, in Oyo State. Managing Director of Federal Housing Authority, Senator Gbenga Ashafa, disclosed this when he led the management of the FHA on a courtesy visit to Governor Seyi Makinde.

According to Ashafa, the 868 Federal Housing Authority, Ajoda-Ibadan Housing Project were part of the social Housing Program for low and medium income earners as the visit was part of the move to ensure the successful take off the project. Speaking after an inspection tour of the site for a proposed 868 housing units located at the Federal Housing Authority’s Ajoda-Ibadan Housing Project under the Social Housing Program, Ashafa said that the federal government remained committed to ensuring the provision of affordable housing for all.

Ashafa said: “We have come not only to pay a courtesy call on His Excellency as part of our inspection of our estates in the South West but also to seek the support and partnership of the Oyo State Government ably led by His Excellency, Governor Seyi Makinde. “The potential for the housing project situated at Ajoda in Ibadan are mmense as it would not only lead to the construction of housing units but the provision of Jobs for thousands of hard working Nigerians. “This is the goal and mandate given to us by President Muhamadu Buhari to provide income friendly housing options and create jobs for thousands of young Nigerians through the process.

“We therefore seek the partnership of the State Government in the area of providing road infrastructure to access this new site as well as other necessary amenities. This would make this area more attractive for property development and public housing.”

