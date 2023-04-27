News

FG Takes Delivery Of 2nd Niger Bridge, Lagos-Ibadan, Kano-Kaduna Road

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

The Federal government would take delivery io completed Second Niger Bridge and Kano-Zaria-Kaduna expressway on May 15th.

This was disclosed by the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Muhammed, who briefed State House Correspondents, on behalf of his Works and Housing counterpart, Mr. Babatunde Fashola.

Mohammed also told journalists that a bye-pass Lagos-Ibadan expressway would be handed over to the government on April 30.

Meanwhile, the Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved the construction of the corporate headquarters of the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.

Minister of Agriculture, Mahammad Abubakar, said this yesterday while briefing journalists after the weekly Council meeting chaired by President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa.

According to him, an initial sum of N6 billion would be used to commence the construction of the new headquarters. He added that the proposed edifice would be a 10-storey building called ‘Agriculture House’.

He said: “The memo we presented was for the construction of our corporate headquarters here in Abuja. “Since the relocation of the ministry to Abuja over 30 years ago, we’ve not had a corporate headquarters.”

Bukola

