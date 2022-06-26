Sports

FG takes delivery of FIFA Standard VIP Team Shelter

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Federal Government has taken delivery of a world class, FIFA standard VIP team shelter for the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja. The facility, which is the first of its kind in the country, is a new customised portable VIP facility (FIFA designed and approved) with ergonomic seat and back in green and white to reflect the official colours of Nigeria.

 

It also has some components like Head rest, Back rest, Fully padded with fire – resistant polyurethane foam with double density, Polyurethane armrest with integrated cup- holder, Galvernized Steel, Aluminum foot rest surface with high capacity hard – nylon pivoting wheels on both sides. It has a total height of 225cm, total depth 180cm and 54 seats in all, for players, referees and team officials. It is totally dismountable.

 

The team shelter was formally handed over to the Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development, Alhaji Ismaila Abubakar on Thursday by the Chief Executive Officer of Match International, Mr Waheed Akanni. Akanni commended the Sports Ministry for doing everything to give the Abuja stadium the very best of facilities, giving kudos to Sports Minister, Sunday Dare for showing a strong desire to turn around sports facilities in the country

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

We’ll be ready for Guinea Bissau’s physicality – Aina

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya GAROUA, CAMEROON

Super Eagles defender, Ola Aina, has said the team will be ready for the physicality of their next opponent, Guinea Bissau, in Nigeria’s final group D game tomorrow.   The Torino of Italy defender said the game was going to be a good contest between the two sides but the most important thing is for […]
Sports

Dare to unveil Ogbomoso sports arena

Posted on Author Our Reporters

As part of his efforts in empowering the youth across the country, Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Chief Sunday Dare, will on Sunday, April 10, inaugurate, DAD Foundation Sports Arena, in Ogbomoso, Osun State capital. The indoor sports facility built by the foundation, will promote grassroots sports development in the locality and reduce youth […]
Sports

Tokyo Football Event: It’s a shame Olympics starting without Nigeria –Dosu Joseph

Posted on Author Ajibade Olusesan

…blasts football authorities for dwindling fortunes of football …says he cried when U-23 Eagles won in Atlanta 1996 Games Nigerians were thrown into wild jubilation when referee Pierluigi Collina blew the final whistle of the match between Nigeria and Argentina at the Sanford Stadium Athens on August 3, 1996. The Dream Team had just done […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica