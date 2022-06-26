FG takes delivery of FIFA Standard VIP Team Shelter

The Federal Government has taken delivery of a world class, FIFA standard VIP team shelter for the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja. The facility, which is the first of its kind in the country, is a new customised portable VIP facility (FIFA designed and approved) with ergonomic seat and back in green and white to reflect the official colours of Nigeria.

It also has some components like Head rest, Back rest, Fully padded with fire – resistant polyurethane foam with double density, Polyurethane armrest with integrated cup- holder, Galvernized Steel, Aluminum foot rest surface with high capacity hard – nylon pivoting wheels on both sides. It has a total height of 225cm, total depth 180cm and 54 seats in all, for players, referees and team officials. It is totally dismountable.

The team shelter was formally handed over to the Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development, Alhaji Ismaila Abubakar on Thursday by the Chief Executive Officer of Match International, Mr Waheed Akanni. Akanni commended the Sports Ministry for doing everything to give the Abuja stadium the very best of facilities, giving kudos to Sports Minister, Sunday Dare for showing a strong desire to turn around sports facilities in the country

