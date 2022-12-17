FG targets $12trn GDP by 2050, to expend N144.8bn on safe schools initiative

The Federal Government has upped her Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth target to $12 trillion by 2050, and adopted a 7 per cent growth rate at per capita income of $33,000 per annum.

Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs. Zainab Ahmed, who confirmed the revised economic targets, said the new mileages are contained in Nigeria’s Development all Agenda (Agenda 2050) currently being finalised for launch by her ministry.

Speaking on Friday in Abuja at the launch of the National Plan on Financing Safe Schools-2023-2026, she said the National Plan focuses on achieving inclusive growth through the implementation of the long-term economic transformation blueprint.

Ahmed said the plan aims at mitigating current developmental challenges and attaining the upper middle-income country status. She stated: “These lofty targets can only be actualised if all critical stakeholders collaboratively create safer teaching and learning environments across Nigeria via critical intervention investments as captured in the validated cost plans of action.” On the National Plan, she said it will be implemented between 2023 and 2026, with a total investment size of N144.8 billion.

“The Plan proposes N32.58 billion in 2023, N36.98 billion in 2024, N37.15 billion in 2025, and N38.03 billion in 2026, respectively. “To this end, the Federal Government has made a provision of N15 billion in the 2023 Budget, leaving a funding gap of N13.6 billion in 2023, expected to be filled by State Governments, Agencies, the private sector, and development partners interested in supporting Nigeria,” she said.

