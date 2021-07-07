FG targets 14m pupils in school feeding programme by 2023

The Federal Government yesterday said it is targeting to feed 14 million school children under the National Home- Grown School Feeding Programme (NHGSFP) by 2023. The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq, disclosed this in Abeokuta, Ogun State, during a stakeholders’ engagement on enumeration of beneficiaries and scaling up of the programme. Farouq, who was represented by a Director in the Ministry, AbdulRaman Babatunde Jaji, said over nine million pupils benefitted from the one free nutritious meal a day nationwide during the last session.

She added that the government would be target ing an additional five million pupils by 2023. The Minister said the government was engaging stakeholders across the country to measure the success and shortcomings of the programme in order to improve on it in the coming session. She noted that the stakeholders’ engagement on enumeration of beneficiaries and scale up of the programme became imperative to enable the government to acquire adequate data of pupils and to also capture more beneficiaries in the next session.

