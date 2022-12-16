FG targets 2500 cows for AI in 2023

The Federal Government said it is targeting at least 2,500 cows for artificial insemination (AI) in 2023. The Director-General of the National Biotechnology Development Agency (NABDA), Prof. Abdullahi Mustapha, who disclosed this recently in Abuja, stated that the processes has been initiated. Mustapha noted that, already, the insemination project had started with about 152 cows. He said: “For the project, 250 cows were identified and 152 were successfully inseminated. While we wait for the first generation this year, we are targeting 2,500 cows next year across the country.

“NABDA is poised to make this initiative a success story, such that the genetic transformation of our local livestock will produce an improved variety of livestock capable of producing 15 litres of milk per cow daily. “The genetic transformation of livestock through artificial insemination for milk and meat improvement. This is part of our contribution to increasing livestock quality and productivity through biotechnology, as this can help to alleviate poverty and hunger, reduce the threats of diseases and ensure environmental sustainability in Nigeria.”

The DG further disclosed that the agency had also initiated steps to using biogas in reviving the country’s energy sector. “This was borne from one of NABDA’s flagship programmes; bioenergy development programme, designed for waste to energy generation, where the biodegradable organic waste stream is converted to biogas for heating, lighting, electricity generation and bio-fertilizer. “To enhance mass adoption and sustainability of this technology in Nigeria, the bioenergy project team of the environmental biotechnology department in the agency, developed modular and portable biodigester system that is highly optimised to enhance process efficiency. “The biodigester which is available in different sizes was conceived, developed, fabricated and patented with many materials sourced locally. “With the epileptic power supply being experienced across the country, households can acquire small units of biodigesters for use with reasonable amount of electricity generation for small domestic appliances. The patented biodigester is ready for commercialisation and interested stakeholders are welcome to enhance country- wide mass adoption,” hr noted.

