Business

FG targets 2500 cows for AI in 2023

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe Comment(0)

The Federal Government said it is targeting at least 2,500 cows for artificial insemination (AI) in 2023. The Director-General of the National Biotechnology Development Agency (NABDA), Prof. Abdullahi Mustapha, who disclosed this recently in Abuja, stated that the processes has been initiated. Mustapha noted that, already, the insemination project had started with about 152 cows. He said: “For the project, 250 cows were identified and 152 were successfully inseminated. While we wait for the first generation this year, we are targeting 2,500 cows next year across the country.

“NABDA is poised to make this initiative a success story, such that the genetic transformation of our local livestock will produce an improved variety of livestock capable of producing 15 litres of milk per cow daily. “The genetic transformation of livestock through artificial insemination for milk and meat improvement. This is part of our contribution to increasing livestock quality and productivity through biotechnology, as this can help to alleviate poverty and hunger, reduce the threats of diseases and ensure environmental sustainability in Nigeria.”

The DG further disclosed that the agency had also initiated steps to using biogas in reviving the country’s energy sector. “This was borne from one of NABDA’s flagship programmes; bioenergy development programme, designed for waste to energy generation, where the biodegradable organic waste stream is converted to biogas for heating, lighting, electricity generation and bio-fertilizer. “To enhance mass adoption and sustainability of this technology in Nigeria, the bioenergy project team of the environmental biotechnology department in the agency, developed modular and portable biodigester system that is highly optimised to enhance process efficiency. “The biodigester which is available in different sizes was conceived, developed, fabricated and patented with many materials sourced locally. “With the epileptic power supply being experienced across the country, households can acquire small units of biodigesters for use with reasonable amount of electricity generation for small domestic appliances. The patented biodigester is ready for commercialisation and interested stakeholders are welcome to enhance country- wide mass adoption,” hr noted.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Stakeholders laud Africa’s blockchain payment infrastructure

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Stakeholders across the finance and payment landscape in Africa, have commended Appzone on the launch of Zone, Africa’s first blockchain platform for payment processing. At the official launch event held in Lagos, the stakeholders, made up of captains of industry and business leaders, discussed the significant role that Zone will play in decentralizing payments and […]
Business

Energy Transition: Experts task African countries on financial commitments

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

African countries must increase their financial commitments and chart their unique paths toward achieving a just energy transition, experts have said.   They stated this at session to assess the needs, challenges and opportunities of implementing a just energy transition in Africa during the Africa Climate Week. The event, titled: “The Just Transition in the […]
Business

Wema, AIICO lead gainers in market rally

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

The bulls maintained grip on market activities yesterday as gains recorded by Wema Bank Plc, AIICO Insurance Plc and 14 other lifted market activities to sustain positive sentiments. The key market performance measures, the NSE All Share Index, rose by 0.39 per cent as market sentiments extended gaining streaks following investors’ sustained positive interest. Consequently, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica