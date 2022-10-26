FG targets $400m for TinCan Port reconstruction

…says Onne, Calabar ports ISO certified

The Managing Director of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Mohammed Bello-Koko has said the Federal Government needs $400 million to reconstruct the TinCan Island Port in Lagos. Speaking at the 55th session of the State House briefing organised by the Presidential Communications Team in Abuja, Bello- Koko said the NPA had done a conditional survey and interim drawings and designs for the reconstruction of the port. According to him, the Minister of Transportation Mu’azu Sambo has mandated the NPA to ensure that the documentation and review are ready for the Federal Executive Council and presidential approval.

He said: “TinCan Port is one of the oldest ports in Nigeria. We have done a conditional survey and interim drawings and designs. “And one of the mandates given to us by the Minister of Transportation is to ensure that we conclude all the necessary documentation, the review and what have you. “So, that he will go to FEC and get presidential approval for us to begin the immediate reconstruction of Tin Can and Apapa ports. However, there are multiple options available for us. “The first option is for the terminal operators to rehabilitate the keys, and then recoup their money. “But however, not all terminal operators have the same financial muscle to do it.

“The issue is that for instance under, if you allow one of the operators to start the reconstruction without the person next to him, being ready to start, you will create a problem with the integrity of the keys, so it must be a planned reconstruction. “The other option is for government to fund it. And of course, the government does not have money, the initial estimate is going to cost slightly over $400 million to reconstruct TinCan Port. “So, the other option is hybrid, where NPA would borrow the money from a multilateral funding agency and then use our revenue to pay for that facility over a 10-year period.”

