FG targets 500,000 tonnes of cocoa by 2024

The Federal Government yesterday said its renewed efforts at revitalising the cocoa industry is targeted at raising the production stake to 500,000 tonnes by 2024. Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Dr. Mohammad Abubakar, disclosed this when he received a team from the International Cocoa Organisation (ICCO) led by Mr. Arrion Michel.

Abubakar said efforts geared towards cocoa revitalisation is to help the country regain her glory, having been rated in the past, number four among cocoa producing countries in the world. He said: “Recently Nigeria has made a remarkable move to join the Living Income Differential (LID) initiative, which was established by Cote d’Ivoire and Ghana in 2019 that aims to guarantee the livelihood of smallholder farmers through LID of $400/ton of cocoa beans sold

 

