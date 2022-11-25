FG targets 95% financial inclusion by 2024 –CBN Gov

Nigeria is targeting 95 per cent financial inclusion by 2024 in line with revised financial inclusion strategy document, Central Bank Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, said yesterday in Abuja. The occasion was the maiden edition of the 2022 International Financial Inclusion Conference.

To this end, CBN governor enjoined all stakeholders and development partners to support the initiative as the CBN has already embarked on a number measures tailored to achieve the set goals. “I also want to task all stakeholders of financial inclusion in Nigeria to join hands together, work in collaboration and drive implementation to ensure that we achieve 95% financial inclusion as outlined in the new National Financial Inclusion Strategy,” Emefiele said.

He said 52.2 per cent of Nigerian adults were financially excluded in 2008, noting that it implied that one out of every two adults had no access to financial services. Emefiele added that even though Nigeria had a sizeable number of banked population, the country’s financial inclusion rate was one of the lowest in the sub-region, and “more worrisome was the fact that many adults were financially excluded. Youth, aged 18- 35 years, and MSMEs (which employed over 60 per cent of Nigerians), were disproportionately excluded from access to financial products and services”.

Consequently, he recalled that stakeholders undertook the onerous task of driving access to finance for the benefit of the hitherto excluded segments through the National Financial Inclusion Strategy. Lending her voice to the essence of financial inclusion, Aisha Ahmad, Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Financial System Stability said the significant highlight of the revised financial inclusion strategy is the need to achieve the 95 per cent target by 2024. The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Mohammed Musa Bello, who represented President Muhammadu Buhari at the event, said the administration understands the impact of Financial Inclusion on economic growth and development and as such, has provided the enabling policy environment for financial inclusion initiatives to yield the expected results.

Her Majesty, Queen Maxima of the Netherlands who is also the United Nations Secretary-General’s Special Advocate on Inclusive Finance for Development joined the event virtually. In her address, Her Majesty Queen Maxima urged all the stakeholders to encourage a coordinated approach in tackling financial inclusion, by working together with the CBN and the Federal Government

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...