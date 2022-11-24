‘FG targets 95% financial inclusion by 2024’ – CBN Gov

Nigeria is targeting 95 percent financial inclusion by 2024 in line with revised financial inclusion strategy document, Central Bank Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele said Thursday in Abuja.

The occasion was the maiden edition of the 2022 International Financial Inclusion Conference. To this end, CBN governor enjoined all stakeholders and development partners to support the initiative as the CBN has already embarked on a number measures tailored to achieve the set goals.

“I also want to task all stakeholders of financial inclusion in Nigeria to join hands together, work in collaboration and drive implementation to ensure that we achieve 95% financial inclusion as outlined in the new National Financial Inclusion Strategy,” Emefiele said.

He said 52.2 per cent of Nigerian adults were financially excluded in 2008, noting that it implied that one out of every two adults had no access to financial services.

