FG targets PHCs in massive PPE distribution

The federal government has implemented massive distribution of Personal Protective Equipments (PPEs) to health care workers in selected Primary Healthcare Centres (PHC) in the 774 local government areas in the country. The items being distributed include thousands of goggles, masks, gloves, gowns, boots, waste bins, hand sanitizers, chlorine, and other commodities, through the support of health sector partners; Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance and UNICEF.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Director General Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Dr. Chikwe Ihekweazu, and Executive Director National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), Dr.Faisal Shuaib. Stressing the importance of health care workers in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, the health sector executives reiterate commitment towards ensuring the health and safety of all Nigerians. The statement reads in part: “In Nigeria, PHCs are critical as they often serve as the first point of contact for suspected cases of COVID-19.

Health workers in PHCs continue to play an important role in the response by supporting the detection of cases, educating members of the community about the risks of the virus as well as other health and social services. “The Federal Government of Nigeria remains grateful to its partners, especially Gavi the Vaccine Alliance and UNICEF for the collaboration in ensuring the protection of health workers.”

Like this: Like Loading...