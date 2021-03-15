FG task force confiscates fake drugs worth N6bn in Kano

The Federal Government Task Force on Fake, Counterfeit Drugs and Unwholesome Foods, yesterday said Kano State has dropped into the sixth position among illicit drugs’ addiction states in the country.

This was even as the task force seized and destroyed fake and counterfeit drugs worth N6 billion in the past nine years. Chairman of the task force, Gali Sule, disclosed this during an interactive session with the Kano State chapter of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ).

According to him, since the inauguration of the committee in 2012, the task force had destroyed fake and counterfeit drugs in the state on 20 different occasions.

The chairman attributed the success to the hard work and commitment of its members and also that of other related agencies established to fight the menace. According to Sule, the state’s ranking on the consumption of fake and substandard drugs had improved as it dropped from number one to six in a recent rating.

He said it had helped in sanitising the society, the nation and many African countries from engaging in sale of fake and counterfeit drugs.

“If you sanitise Kano of fake drugs, you are sanitising many countries in the region of Africa of substandard drugs, because countries like Niger, Chad, even Sudan among others, buy their drugs from Kano.

“We have destroyed all the seized drugs, 20 destruction exercises for the seized drugs have been held since 2012, mostly witnessed by the executive governor of the state, Dr Abdullahi Ganduje,”

Sule said. He said before the inauguration of the committee, the government was spending a lot of money on malaria, yet the sicknesses persisted because fake and counterfeit malaria drugs normally brings about drug resistance.

He said most drug hawkers on the streets of Kano had been driven away because of the activities of the committee, which had NAFDAC, NDLEA, security agencies, KAROTA, vigilance groups, among others as members.

