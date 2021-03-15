News

FG task force confiscates fake drugs worth N6bn in Kano

Posted on Author MUHAMMAD KABIR KANO Comment(0)

The Federal Government Task Force on Fake, Counterfeit Drugs and Unwholesome Foods, yesterday said Kano State has dropped into the sixth position among illicit drugs’ addiction states in the country.

 

This was even as the task force seized and destroyed fake and counterfeit drugs worth N6 billion in the past nine years. Chairman of the task force, Gali Sule, disclosed this during an interactive session with the Kano State chapter of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ).

 

According to him, since the inauguration of the committee in 2012, the task force had destroyed fake and counterfeit drugs in the state on 20 different occasions.

 

The chairman attributed the success to the hard work and commitment of its members and also that of other related agencies established to fight the menace. According to Sule, the state’s ranking on the consumption of fake and substandard drugs had improved as it dropped from number one to six in a recent rating.

 

He said it had helped in sanitising the society, the nation and many African countries from engaging in sale of fake and counterfeit drugs.

 

“If you sanitise Kano of fake drugs, you are sanitising many countries in the region of Africa of substandard drugs, because countries like Niger, Chad, even Sudan among others, buy their drugs from Kano.

 

“We have destroyed all the seized drugs, 20 destruction exercises for the seized drugs have been held since 2012, mostly witnessed by the executive governor of the state, Dr Abdullahi Ganduje,”

 

Sule said. He said before the inauguration of the committee, the government was spending a lot of money on malaria, yet the sicknesses persisted because fake and counterfeit malaria drugs normally brings about drug resistance.

 

He said most drug hawkers on the streets of Kano had been driven away because of the activities of the committee, which had NAFDAC, NDLEA, security agencies, KAROTA, vigilance groups, among others as members.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Uzodinma presents N346bn budget for 2021

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi

Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State yesterday presented an appropriation bill of #346,169,972,085 before the state Assembly for the 2021 fiscal year. The budget captioned “Budget of Wealth Creation” earmarked #74,664,241,941 for recurrent expenditure representing 50 percent of the proposed budget and #271,525 730,144 for capital expenditure. The Consolidated Revenue Fund Charges (CRFC) representing 20 […]
News

16 killed, many injured in Indian plane crash

Posted on Author Our Reporters

About 16 people have been reportedly killed when an Air India Express plane with 191 people on board has crashed at an airport in the southern state of Kerala. The aircraft, according to India’s aviation authority, was en route from Dubai, when it skidded off the runway and broke in two at Calicut airport upon […]
News Top Stories

Why AIB is not probing King Air plane incident –Oketunbi

Posted on Author Wole Shadare

The Accident Investigation Bureau Nigeria (AIB) has disclosed that a Beechcraft belonging to King Air with registration number 5N-IHS operated by JED Air Limited, collided with the apron wall while taxiing to reposition for ground run. The event occurred about 9:35am beside Bristow Hangar 3 at GAT Apron, Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) Lagos. Spokesman […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica