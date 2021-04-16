FG task states on domestication of Child Rights Act

The Federal Government has appealed to states yet to domesticate the Child Rights Act to do so in the interest of the Nigerian child.

The appeal was made by Minister of Labour and Employment, Sen. Chris Ngige and Minister of Women Affairs, Paulen Tallen in Abuja, at the Validation Workshop of the National Policy and Action Plan on the Elimination of Child Labour 2021-2025 and official launch of the 2021 Commemoration for the International Year for the Elimination of Child Labour in Nigeria.

Paulen Tallen, who harped the importance of having all states domesticate the Act, said every Nigerian child deserves good education, medical care and protection from all forms of abuse.

On his part, Sen. Chris Ngige acknowledged that considerable milestones have been achieved in combating child labour and all forms of modern slavery in Nigeria. He, however, noted that the progress has been slow and unequal across the six geo-political zones and states of the federation.

He said: “Some states in the North East and North West have not domesticated the Child Rights Act.

“The Act is one of the tools for us to fight Child Labour. The domestication is done by the State Houses of Assembly. Hence, my sister, Dame has pledged to fight for the domestication of this Act. I will join her in the fight to see that this is done.”

