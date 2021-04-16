News

FG task states on domestication of Child Rights Act

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa, Comment(0)

The Federal Government has appealed to states yet to domesticate the Child Rights Act to do so in the interest of the Nigerian child.
The appeal was made by Minister of Labour and Employment, Sen. Chris Ngige and Minister of Women Affairs, Paulen Tallen in Abuja, at the Validation Workshop of the National Policy and Action Plan on the Elimination of Child Labour 2021-2025 and official launch of the 2021 Commemoration for the International Year for the Elimination of Child Labour in Nigeria.
Paulen Tallen, who harped the importance of having all states domesticate the Act, said every Nigerian child deserves good education, medical care and protection from all forms of abuse.
On his part, Sen. Chris Ngige acknowledged that considerable milestones have been achieved in combating child labour and all forms of modern slavery in Nigeria. He, however, noted that the progress has been slow and unequal across the six geo-political zones and states of the federation.
He said: “Some states in the North East and North West have not domesticated the Child Rights Act.
“The Act is one of the tools for us to fight Child Labour. The domestication is done by the State Houses of Assembly. Hence, my sister, Dame has pledged to fight for the domestication of this Act. I will join her in the fight to see that this is done.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

AIG tasks residents on personal security

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe

The Assistant Inspector- General of Police (AIG), Zone 16, Mr. Austin Agbonlahor, yesterday called for concerted efforts from all stakeholders to give attention to personal security and crime prevention, stressing that peace and security would boast tourism in Bayelsa State and the Niger Delta region. Speaking when a group known as Travel Writers’ Corps paid […]
News Top Stories

Rivers: Fintri inaugurates projects, lauds Wike’s vision

Posted on Author Emmanuel Masha Port Harco urt

Adamawa State Governor, Ahmadu Umaru Fintri has commended the Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike for touching the lives of the people through landmark projects. This is as he said that the Governor Wike through the projects was making a difference that is unprecedented and can hardly be equalled.   Fintri, who spoke yesterday while […]
News

Zulum unveils two mega schools in low-income communities

Posted on Author Our Reporters

…targets 3,000 deprived children No fewer than 3,000 children, from mostly underprivileged homes, are to enroll in two mega schools built and commissioned by Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum yesterday. The mega schools were built at Ajilari Cross in Jere and Abuja-Sheraton in Maisandari ward of Maiduguri metropolitan council, both low-income communities in which many […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica