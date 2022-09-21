FG tasked on World Bank’s $31.7bn climate fund use

A former President of the Nigerian Meteorological Society (NmetS), Prof. Clement Akoshile, on Sunday, urged the federal and state governments, and other relevant stakeholders to utilise their share of the World Bank climate financing for 2022 fiscal year judiciously.

He urged the authorities to put measures in place to ensure that the money is not mismanaged or embezzled, adding that corruption had retarded economic growth and national development in Nigeria.

The World Bank said it had disbursed $31.7 billion as climate financing in its 2022 fiscal year and that Nigeria got $700 million from $31.7 billion it disbursed for an Agro-Climatic Resilience in Semi-Arid Landscapes Project that hopes to develop 20 watershed management plans covering all of the northern parts of the nation. The bank said it would prioritise investments that can slow desertification, while supporting natural resource-based livelihoods.

The bank stated that the project was designed to ensure community- level participation, build local capacity and coordination between different groups and ensure transparency across different agencies so that climate solutions can also strengthen the institutional systems in place.

Nigeria’s gross domestic product (GDP) grew by 3.54 per cent year-on-year in real terms in the second quarter of 2022, an improvement compared to the 3.11 per cent growth recorded in the previous quarter. The agricultural sector contributed 23.24 per cent of the total GDP, up from the 22.36 per cent seen in the previous quarter.

Additionally, the industrial sector made up 19.4 per cent of the GDP, while services made up 57.35 per cent. Akoshile, a former Director, Renewable Energy Centre, University of Ilorin, said that government should use the $700 million to develop agriculture, science and technology and other relevant targets of the fund.

He stated that Nigeria needed to invest in food security strategies to mitigate climate change and its adverse consequences. The professor warned that Nigeria may suffer natural disasters if it did not manage the funds well to address climate change.

Akoshile said: “The country needs the money, but it is not only the money that the country needs. The country needs the wisdom to utilise it. The reason is this: the USA has enough money that they can give away, yet Mexico, California and Colorado are all suffering from fire disasters. If you go to China, they are also suffering from fire disasters. “If you go too to Pakistan, they are suffering from flood diaster.

If you go to East Africa, the drought due to dryness is affecting them. And yet, if you look carefully in the Aran Emirate, Saudi and the like where there is supposed to be drought, they have greenness because they utilised the money in readiness for the dangerous days.

“So, Nigeria should not think that it is safe forever from meteorological changes due to climate change. We can suffer both drought and flood as well as land collapse.

“So, they should utilise that money carefully to improve meteorological studies, to prepare for rainy and more sunny days and to prepare for famine. Then we would have utilised it wisely. But if it is ‘chop chop’, that the money has come, they will send another one, we will suffer it because even the rich countries are suffering it.

“My advice is that let them use it for more studies, more research and to prepare for the dangerous days of famine and drought and dryness that can lead to famine.

“Talking about whether the past monies given to the FG were well utilised, I am not the best person to answer that. For example, some monies have been said to have been returned because of Abacha loot, and government will say they have utilised it for this and for that. This one that you are talking about is in the past, the effects, are they obvious?

“The Nigerian Meteorological Agency, is it better than before? Schools that study meteorology, atmospheric and climatic conditions, do they have better facilities?

Among the facilities are the ones we do remove sensing of cloud, cloud movement and even study earth movement, the site planting, stages and soil change, how far have they gone in utilising that?”

He added: “If you look at the spending mood of Nigeria, especially the many that government will not agree to say they see, but which people often see, is that the money comes, things are inflated, some are said to be done and are not done. So, consequently, you do not see the effect.

