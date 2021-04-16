FG tasks C’wealth on gas funding to producing countries

The Federal Government has told the Commonwealth that an end of international funding for gas as a fossil fuel would create dire consequences for gas producing countries in Africa. This alarm was raised by the Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, whorepresentedhisboss, President Muhammmadu Buhari at a virtual roundtable meeting of the Africa Regional Heads of Government Commonwealth Roundtable, chaired by His Royal Highness, the Prince of Wales in thePresidentialVillayesterday.

He reiterated that Nigeria was on the path of ensuring more access to affordable, reliable energy for its populace, as well as transitioning to the use of cleaner energy in line with the net-zero emissions global target. The Vice-President, who also restated the condolences of the government and people of Nigeria on the recent passing of Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, noted that Nigeria was transitioning from petrol (Premium Motor Spirit) to natural gas accepted more or less as a transition fuel, the bridge to renewable energy.

