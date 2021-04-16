News

FG tasks C’wealth on gas funding to producing countries

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye Comment(0)

The Federal Government has told the Commonwealth that an end of international funding for gas as a fossil fuel would create dire consequences for gas producing countries in Africa. This alarm was raised by the Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, whorepresentedhisboss, President Muhammmadu Buhari at a virtual roundtable meeting of the Africa Regional Heads of Government Commonwealth Roundtable, chaired by His Royal Highness, the Prince of Wales in thePresidentialVillayesterday.

He reiterated that Nigeria was on the path of ensuring more access to affordable, reliable energy for its populace, as well as transitioning to the use of cleaner energy in line with the net-zero emissions global target. The Vice-President, who also restated the condolences of the government and people of Nigeria on the recent passing of Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, noted that Nigeria was transitioning from petrol (Premium Motor Spirit) to natural gas accepted more or less as a transition fuel, the bridge to renewable energy.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

CBN debits banks N600bn for CRR default

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), last Friday, debited deposit money banks (DMBs) over N600 billion for falling short of the required Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR), findings by New Telegraph show.   The latest debit come three weeks after the apex bank debited the accounts of 23 DMBs with N349.72 billion for failing to meet […]
News Top Stories

CAN President joins members to protest Southern Kaduna killings

Posted on Author Baba Negedu KADUNA

The President of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Rev.(Dr) Supo Ayokunle yesterday joined other Christian faithful in prayers and protest in Kaduna.   The protest was tagged ‘White Sunday’ against the killings and destruction of properties in Southern Kaduna. In his address, the CAN President said lawlessness must not be allowed to prevail, stressing […]
News

Obaseki: Esama of Benin an enigma, icon worthy of emulation

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Edo State Governor and candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has described the Esama of Benin Kingdom, Chief Gabriel Igbinedion, as an enigma and icon worthy of emulation by the younger generation, commending his numerous contributions to the development of the state and nation. Speaking at a special thanksgiving service […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica