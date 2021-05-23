Sports

FG tasks Olympic Federations on Tokyo Games

The Federal Government has called on the Chairmen, Caretaker Committees of the Olympic Federations to ensure they record more victories for the Nigeria during the Tokyo Olympic Games.

 

The Honourable Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Mr. Sunday Dare, made the call today in his office in Abuja when he received in audience the Chairman, Caretaker Committee of Badminton Federation of Nigeria,

 

Mr. Francis Orbih. Dare said that Nigeria stood the chance of winning more medals at the Tokyo Games, particularly with the recent development when a 15 year old Bolaji Eniola became the first Nigerian and African winner of gold medal during the Spanish Para-Badminton games which ended on Sunday.

 

“Eniola’s feat is a morale booster for the youths which validates that Badminton has come to stay as a game, and a gleam of hope that Nigeria will surely record more medals during the upcoming games” he said. The Minister therefore called on the Chairmen, Caretaker Committees of Federations to be more patriotic in nurturing and training players as well as athletes, so that Nigeria can record more successes during the games.

 

Speaking earlier, Mr. Francis Orbih said that his visit was to present Bolaji Eniola, the first Nigerian and African winner of gold medal during the Spanish Para- Badminton games to the Federal government, and to appreciate the Ministry for coming out in full to sponsor Para-Badminton games for the first time.

 

He assured further that the Caretaker Committees would continue to work assiduously in partnership with the Ministry with the view to ensuring that Nigeria records more medals during the Olympic Games.

 

The Permanent Secretary, Engr. Nebeolisa Anako, in his remarks assured that the ministry would continue to support the Federations through the implementation of Government policies and programmes which aim at enhancing youth and sports development

