FG tasks security institutions to mainstream gender issue

The Minister of Women Affairs, Pauline Tallen, has charged security institutions in the country to mainstream gender issues. This remark was made yesterday in a special address at the 3rd Annual Forum of Women, Peace and Security Sector Reference Group held in Abuja. The Minister stated that after all, that is the main reason while the Reference Group was established in 2020 by the Federal Ministry of Women Affairs in collaboration with UN Women as a platform. The Minister defined mainstreaming gender within the security sector as being to ensure the protectionof femaleofficers’human rights, including integrating their concernsintothesector’soperations. Tallen expressed delight that the Department of State Services (DSS) was now at the point of validating its gender policy; just as the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) was going ahead to also validate its own.
