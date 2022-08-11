News

FG tasks technical colleges on environmental, social safety management

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa Comment(0)

The Federal Government has called on the management of techniction project in the country. Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, gave the charge at a workshop on Environmental and Social Safeguard Screening and other preliminary activities for technical colleges’ Implementing Innovation Development and Effectiveness in the Acquisition of Skills (IDEAS) Project held in Abuja.al colleges to prioritise environmental and social safeguard so as to enhance effective implementation of the World Bank-assisted innovation and skills acquisi-Adamu said environmental and social management was critical to effectiveness and sustainability of the project in line with the Nigerian environmental policies and the World Bank’s environmental and social policy.

He said: “As important as developmental and expansionist projects are for human development, what is of equal importance for consideration is ensuring environmental and human protection in the process of executing projects. “The environmental and social screening of sub-project marks the beginning of the Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) or Environmental and Social Management Plan (ESMP) processes. “In view of this all Environmental and Social Officers (ESOs), Project Managers (PMs) of the participating technical colleges needs to be trained on how to carry out environmental and social screening of sub-projects in the colleges.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Igbo groups demand compensation for victims of Sokoto mayhem

Posted on Author Igbeaku Orji

Igbo socio-political groups – Igbo World Union (IWU); Igbo Vanguard Group (IVG) and Igbo Ekene Global Development Union (IEGDU) – yesterday demanded compensation and apology for victims of last week’s Sokoto mayhem in which goods and property belonging to Igbo people were de-stroyed in the aftermath of the killing of Deborah Samuel, in the city. […]
News

Insecurity: How Boko Haram threatened to eliminate my family –Activist

Posted on Author Deborah Ocheni

The activities of Boko-Haram have now shifted to include elimination threats of persons they feel threatens their interest and operations. The Civil Right Activist and Director of Africa Youth Growth Foundation (AYGF), Arome Salifu, raised the alarm over threats received from Boko-Haram yesterday in Abuja. He said: “A few days ago, I received a call […]
News Top Stories

FG: Inflation to remain above single digit

Posted on Author Philip Nyam

Real GDP to decline by 4.2% Nominal GDP to hit N132.1bn by 2021 The Federal Government has said inflation is expected to remain above single digit over the medium term. It said this is giving the structural issues impacting on the cost of doing business, including high cost of food distribution. The July inflation rate […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica