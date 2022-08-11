FG tasks technical colleges on environmental, social safety management

The Federal Government has called on the management of techniction project in the country. Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, gave the charge at a workshop on Environmental and Social Safeguard Screening and other preliminary activities for technical colleges’ Implementing Innovation Development and Effectiveness in the Acquisition of Skills (IDEAS) Project held in Abuja.al colleges to prioritise environmental and social safeguard so as to enhance effective implementation of the World Bank-assisted innovation and skills acquisi-Adamu said environmental and social management was critical to effectiveness and sustainability of the project in line with the Nigerian environmental policies and the World Bank’s environmental and social policy.

He said: “As important as developmental and expansionist projects are for human development, what is of equal importance for consideration is ensuring environmental and human protection in the process of executing projects. “The environmental and social screening of sub-project marks the beginning of the Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) or Environmental and Social Management Plan (ESMP) processes. “In view of this all Environmental and Social Officers (ESOs), Project Managers (PMs) of the participating technical colleges needs to be trained on how to carry out environmental and social screening of sub-projects in the colleges.

